Observations: Amerks complete another comeback to advance to third round

Walking slowly toward the visitors’ dressing room Thursday night, the Rochester Americans trailed by one goal at the second intermission and the goalie on the other side, New Jersey Devils prospect Nico Daws, had delivered several remarkable saves.

The Amerks were playing with 11 forwards, one of whom is a defenseman, and were again losing too many puck battles with their captain, Michael Mersch, out of the lineup. The Utica Comets are among one of the top teams in the American Hockey league, led by former NHL bench boss Kevin Dineen and featuring a roster with multiple top prospects for the Devils, including 2020 first-round pick Alexander Holtz.

Then, the Amerks displayed the mettle that allowed them to defy the odds all season long.

Arttu Ruotsalainen tied the score on the power play, his league-leading eighth goal of the playoffs, and West Seneca native Sean Malone delivered the winner in Game 5 as the Amerks skated off the Adirondack Bank Center ice with a 4-2 victory to advance to the third round for the first time since 2004.

The Amerks delivered another come-from-behind win during a postseason in which they’ve won four games in overtime. Goalie Aaron Dell made 19 saves, center Mark Jankowski added an empty-netter to help clinch the series and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald opened the scoring in the first period.

Rochester will face Laval in the third round, and the best-of-five series will begin Sunday at Place Bell near Montreal.

This comeback was unlike the Amerks’ others this postseason. They seemed deflated following a first period in which the Comets scored two goals in 49 seconds to take the lead. Daws seemed unbeatable following a second period in which he made a series of key stops. Most notable, he stopped Ruotsalainen from the slot and JJ Peterka on a backhander from in front.

But Rochester took over the third period, beginning with a significant mistake by the Comets’ goalie. Daws allowed a bad rebound on a shot by fill-in forward Nick Boka, forcing Utica winger Tyce Thompson to slash Peterka to prevent an easy goal.

The Amerks scored on the ensuing power play with Ruotsalainen’s shot from the right-wing circle. They took the lead with 12:24 remaining in regulation when Daws was unable to stop Malone’s shot from the right circle.

Slowly, Rochester began to win more puck battles and responded well to Utica’s attempts to intimidate the young Amerks. Jack Quinn absorbed blow after blow in front of the Comets’ net, Peterka didn’t skate away when confronted by Nikita Okhotiuk and Peyton Krebs added his league-leading ninth assist of the playoffs while showing fearlessness in all three zones.

Role players like defenseman Peter Tischke blocked shots in key situations. The Amerks received all-rookie performances this season from Quinn and Peterka, the former of which was named the league’s top first-year player, but this group made the playoffs with help from ECHLers when injuries and recalls to Buffalo left them shorthanded.

And all involved were needed to pull off another improbable win.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Goaltending

To Dell’s credit, he played like a goalie trying to prove he belongs in the NHL. Dell, 33, kept the deficit at one goal in the second period with his stop on Chase De Leo during a 2-on-1 only four minutes into the middle frame. Dell’s rebound control made the job easier for Rochester’s defensemen, as Utica had few second-chance opportunities. Its goals weren’t on Dell, either.

Immediately following a faceoff win in the offensive zone, Zetterlund tied the score with a turning wrist shot through traffic that soared over players from both teams and Dell’s right shoulder at 10:29 into the game.

Utica then made Rochester pay for a mistake. Comets veteran forward Joe Gambardella crossed the blue line with the puck and stopped to pull Amerks defenseman Mark Alt out of coverage. Gambardella passed to Holtz, who skated between Alt and Nick Boka before unleashing a wrist shot from behind the right faceoff dot that beat Dell at the far post for a 2-1 Utica lead.

It’s still a shame that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was unable to compete in the postseason. A lower-body has kept him out of the lineup since the regular-season finale, the result of a collision with Buffalo native and Utica captain Ryan Schmelzer. But Dell was outstanding in the elimination game.

2. Trending up

Fitzgerald has had a strong postseason. In addition to his offensive production, Fitzgerald excelled in a top-pairing role and made big plays in big moments. He’s a restricted free agent this summer and the Sabres might add another defenseman, but the 25-year-old has shown that his game is continuing to develop.

3. Around the boards

• Amerks captain Michael Mersch was not available for a second consecutive game because of an illegal check to the head from Utica’s Robbie Russo near the end of regulation in Game 3. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) and winger Linus Weissbach (upper body) also remained out because of injury.

• Sabres center Dylan Cozens recorded a hat trick Thursday in Canada’s 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at the IIHF World Championship. Cozens, 21, has three goals and five points in four games at the tournament.

“I passed him the puck with two guys on – he’s probably the only guy I’d pass it to – and he put it in,” said Canada center Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets, according to the IIHF website. “And I’m happy for his three goals at the tournament at his age, especially with his first Worlds."

• The Amerks made two notable lineup changes, replacing forward Ryan Scarfo with center Ben Holmstrom and defenseman Josh Teves with Nick Boka. Holmstrom, 35, was suspended eight games in April for using a homophobic slur during a March 30 game against Utica. As part of the suspension, the AHL said Holmstrom would participate in “inclusion and diversity” training.

Defenseman Oskari Laaksonen, a third-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2017 and an AHL all-star last season, remained a healthy scratch.

