Observations: Alex Tuch shines in return to Vegas, but Sabres outplayed in loss

LAS VEGAS – The 18,235 fans inside T-Mobile Arena roared as the images and highlights flashed across the massive scoreboard above center ice, a video tribute for three former Vegas Golden Knights back in town with the Buffalo Sabres.
One had the crowd feeling more nostalgic than the rest: Alex Tuch, who is beloved here for his affable, humble nature as much for the on-ice heroics he treated the fan base to during his four seasons in Vegaas. When the 90-second video ended, Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Cody Eakin clapped and waved to the crowd.
It was the final feel-good moment of the night for the Sabres. Even Tuch’s goal in the second period, his fifth since the blockbuster November trade that sent injured former captain Jack Eichel to Vegas, wasn’t enough to help the Sabres overcome a four-goal deficit less than 25 minutes into their final game before the all-star break.
The Golden Knights overwhelmed the Sabres early, scoring twice in the first and second periods en route to a 5-2 win Tuesday night.
"That was tough to score in that situation," Tuch admitted. "Kinda got a little bit of energy from it. Obviously not enough. We put ourselves in a pretty big hole there. Felt good. Didn't feel great though."
This wasn’t the response coach Don Granato wanted after the Sabres’ resilient showing Sunday in Colorado. They were only outshot 35-32, but Vegas scored within the first two minutes of each period. Buffalo (14-24-7) won three of its previous six games but sits 27th overall in the NHL at the break.
The Golden Knights (27-16-3) struck quickly, delivering the latest lesson to the Sabres’ top defense pairing of Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju. Vegas gained possession on the forecheck in its defensive zone, beginning a 3-on-2 going toward Sabres goalie Craig Anderson.
Jonathan Marchessault carried the puck across the blue line on the right wing and snapped a cross-ice pass to the left circle, where William Karlsson then found Reilly Smith open at the far post for a 1-0 lead only 33 seconds into the game.
This wasn’t an efficient first period for the Sabres. Their defensive zone exits were sloppy. The Golden Knights stripped the puck away if a Buffalo player tried to carry it through the neutral zone, and Vegas took away the stretch pass.
And when it seemed like the Golden Knights were about to break through for another, their forecheck led to Dylan Cozens getting the puck when surrounded by two opponents. It appeared Cozens was hooked when he turned it over, leading to Brett Howden scoring from the slot to make it 2-0 with 1:41 remaining in the first period.
"That's a good team," said Eakin. "You've got to play a full 60 minutes against them. ... We let them move it around and they broke our structure a little bit. That team's built for a long playoff run, so you've got to be on your game. We were for part of it but not enough."
It got uglier. Vegas scored on the power play only 1:31 into the second period when Marchessault was left uncovered because the Sabres’ penalty kill collapsed toward the goal line. And the Golden Knights made it 4-0 with a short-handed goal on a broken 2-on-1 rush in which Anderson made the initial save, only to have Keegan Kolesar score on a wraparound.
Mark Stone added a goal in the third period for Vegas.
These were the type of mistakes we didn’t see from the Sabres in Colorado, but they’re not unexpected given the circumstances. A Cup contender, Vegas uses its speed and physicality to overwhelm young opponents. It’s a team with an identity that has continued despite roster turnover.
"We were just missing tonight mentally," said Granato. "Mentally we weren't as sharp and it manifests physically. It took us too long to snap into it in each period and throughout the game. We could never consistently do what we do when we're going. It was just parts. Flashes here, flashes there."
This overshadowed the impressive effort by Tuch -- he was also stopped on a breakaway in the third period -- some outstanding saves by Anderson and John Hayden's first goal of the season.
The Sabres are still learning how to consistently execute Granato’s system, which prioritizes puck possession. That should occur as the members of the young core grow in their respective roles and those players are surrounded by more experienced, skilled veterans.
Nights like this are important lessons along the way, even though the result didn’t sit well with everyone in the Sabres’ dressing room afterward. There are eight days between games, providing ample time for recovery, reflection and practice. It's needed after a road trip that included false positive Covid-19 tests and games against a pair of first-place opponents.
"It is a good learning experience for the entire team and the organization," said Tuch. "That's one of the best teams in the league. They're Stanley Cup contenders. They have been for years. We have to learn from that experience, and we have to try to get to that level someday. Hopefully sooner rather than later."
Here are other observations from the game Tuesday night:
1. Standing tall
The Sabres challenged Vegas goalie Robin Lehner in a 16-shot second period, particularly Cozens, who had two chances in tight. Rasmus Asplund hit the post on the power play, and Tage Thompson got a shot off in front during the delayed penalty moments earlier. Lehner finished with 30 saves.
2. Promising performance
Thompson showed no effects of the injury that sidelined him Sunday in Colorado. He didn’t have the best start to this game but got better as it went along. His return to the lineup was significant. The Sabres need Thompson healthy, as he was one the bright spots during the season’s first half.
3. Welcome back
Tuch didn’t return to Las Vegas for a reunion. He came to win and his play showed it. Tuch was great again for Buffalo, using his reach to strip pucks in all three zones and, of course, scoring against his former team with a shot from the right circle. He also had a 2-on-1 chance in the first, only for his stick to break on the shot. Tuch has 13 points in 13 games with Buffalo.
"He's a heck of a player," Eakin said of Tuch. "When he's on and he's moving his feet and holding onto the puck, there's no one that can take it away from him. ... He's working on chemistry with those linemates and they're doing a pretty darn good job. I think you're going to see those guys grow together and become pretty dominant."
Doug Gilmour (21), Pat LaFontaine (18), Jeff Skinner (13) and Ryan O’Reilly (13) are the only players to have 13 or more points through their first 13 games for the Sabres after being acquired via trade.
4. Around the boards
This was Asplund’s 100th career NHL game, and he finished with five shots on goal. … Craig Anderson is one win away from the 297th victory of his NHL career, which would pass Ron Hextall for 40th all-time in NHL history. ... Jokiharju led all Sabres in ice time (22:48), and Thompson has 14 points in his last 14 games.