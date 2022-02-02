Observations: Alex Tuch shines in return to Vegas, but Sabres outplayed in loss

LAS VEGAS – The 18,235 fans inside T-Mobile Arena roared as the images and highlights flashed across the massive scoreboard above center ice, a video tribute for three former Vegas Golden Knights back in town with the Buffalo Sabres.

One had the crowd feeling more nostalgic than the rest: Alex Tuch, who is beloved here for his affable, humble nature as much for the on-ice heroics he treated the fan base to during his four seasons in Vegaas. When the 90-second video ended, Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Cody Eakin clapped and waved to the crowd.

It was the final feel-good moment of the night for the Sabres. Even Tuch’s goal in the second period, his fifth since the blockbuster November trade that sent injured former captain Jack Eichel to Vegas, wasn’t enough to help the Sabres overcome a four-goal deficit less than 25 minutes into their final game before the all-star break.

The Golden Knights overwhelmed the Sabres early, scoring twice in the first and second periods en route to a 5-2 win Tuesday night.

"That was tough to score in that situation," Tuch admitted. "Kinda got a little bit of energy from it. Obviously not enough. We put ourselves in a pretty big hole there. Felt good. Didn't feel great though."