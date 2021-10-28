Observations: After blowing 3-0 lead, Sabres win in OT on Asplund goal

ANAHEIM -- Don Granato promised the Sabres would be entertaining to watch and he's delivered.
Sometimes, however, entertainment must induce heartburn among NHL coaches. Thursday's game in Honda Center certainly rates as one of those moments.
The Sabres built a 3-0 lead early in the second period and then watched it slip away in the third on a night when firewagon hockey was often the rule.
But they won it in OT on Rasmus Asplund's tap-in with 43.9 seconds left off a Victor Olofsson feed. It was Asplund's second goal of the game.
Craig Anderson was heroic in the Buffalo net, making 34 saves in regulation and stopping all 17 shots he faced in the first period as the Sabres improved to 5-1-1.
But the Ducks finally broke through with two goals in the second and tied the game at 5:59 of third on Simon Benoit's first NHL, a deflected shot that leaked through Anderson and just dribbled over the goal line.
The Sabres had a difficult third period as they were outshot, 10-1, and only had one strong scoring chance. That game with 1:08 left as Drake Caggiula broke through the left circle but hit the goalpost.
Anderson prompted a huge turning point in the game early in the second period when he stoned Isac Lundestrom on a backhand after the Anaheim forward burned Rasmus Dahlin and broke in alone with the Sabres on the power play.
After the save, the Sabres regained their cool and set up in the Anaheim zone. Dahlin one-timed a Victor Olofsson pass to Asplund, who blasted the puck home for his first career power-play goal and a 2-0 lead at 4:24 of the second.
Look at the touchpass by Dahlin off the Olofsson back feed. Sublime. #Sabres https://t.co/5HNJ5n1qX5— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) October 29, 2021
That sequence carried forward as the Sabres made it 3-0 at 6:01 on Arttu Ristolainen's first goal of the year, a stick shaft deflection of an Anders Bjork spot to the front.
Here are more observations on the game:
1. Girgensons and Okopso make a difference
Alternate captains Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo get almost daily praise from coaches and their teammates about they way they've been leading this club, but they're also producing on the score sheet as well.
Girgensons opened the scoring at 15:03 of the first period, banging home a long rebound of an Okposo shot from the left faceoff circle. It was Girgensons' third goal of the year, one behind Victor Olofsson's team lead, and Okposo's third assist.
2. Faceoffs continue to be an issue
While the Sabres were keeping things close on the shot clock, they were working harder to get their opportunities because they simply didn't have the puck as much. Anaheim ruled the faceoff circle, 29-16, through regulation, giving the Ducks quite a head start on the attack.
3. By the numbers
Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk had no points in the first six games but earned assists on the goals by Girgensons and Bjork. ... Henrique's goal was the 200th of his NHL career, nine of which have come against the Sabres. ... Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf assisted on the Terry goal, giving him 987 career points and pulling him within one of Teemu Selanne's franchise record.
4. Prospect report
Erik Portillo notched his first career shutout and defenseman Owen Power scored one of the goals as Michigan blanked Wisconsin, 3-0, Thursday night in its Big Ten opener in Ann Arbor.
Power, Buffalo's No. 1 overall pick in the July draft, has two goals and six assists in Michigan's seven games. Portillo, taken by the Sabres in 2019, is 6-1 with a 2.13 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He made 28 saves in the game.
Jimmy Lambert intercepts and feeds Owen Power for the goal pic.twitter.com/fiodCOB9Pw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 29, 2021