Observations: After blowing 3-0 lead, Sabres win in OT on Asplund goal

ANAHEIM -- Don Granato promised the Sabres would be entertaining to watch and he's delivered.

Sometimes, however, entertainment must induce heartburn among NHL coaches. Thursday's game in Honda Center certainly rates as one of those moments.

The Sabres built a 3-0 lead early in the second period and then watched it slip away in the third on a night when firewagon hockey was often the rule.

But they won it in OT on Rasmus Asplund's tap-in with 43.9 seconds left off a Victor Olofsson feed. It was Asplund's second goal of the game.

Craig Anderson was heroic in the Buffalo net, making 34 saves in regulation and stopping all 17 shots he faced in the first period as the Sabres improved to 5-1-1.

But the Ducks finally broke through with two goals in the second and tied the game at 5:59 of third on Simon Benoit's first NHL, a deflected shot that leaked through Anderson and just dribbled over the goal line.

The Sabres had a difficult third period as they were outshot, 10-1, and only had one strong scoring chance. That game with 1:08 left as Drake Caggiula broke through the left circle but hit the goalpost.