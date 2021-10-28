Observations: After blowing 3-0 lead, Sabres get Anderson an OT win on Asplund's goal

But the Ducks finally broke through with goals in the second by Adam Henrique and Troy Terry, and tied the game at 5:59 of third on Simon Benoit's first NHL goal, a shot that deflected off Dylan Cozens, leaked through Anderson and just dribbled over the goal line.

"It was all Olli there," Asplund said. "I was just on the backside of the net and tapped it in. It's his goal. I was just happy to be able to finish it off for him there. ... He had a little bit of space there up on the blue line so I passed him a little stretch pass there and he attacked the 'D' right away. So it was easy for me to just keep my speed and I ended up on the back side of the net."