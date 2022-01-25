Observations: Aaron Dell on hot seat for hit as Sabres are drubbed by Sens

Dell made 42 saves in the game as Ottawa outshot the Sabres 47-32. If he gets sat down by the league, it would leave Michael Houser as the Sabres' only healthy goaltender.

Veteran Craig Anderson is scheduled to go on the road trip, which opens Saturday in Arizona and continues Sunday in Colorado, but has not played since suffering a neck injury Nov. 2 in San Jose. Granato said earlier in the day that Anderson is taking an "aggressive approach" to push to play before the All-Star break.

"He's pushing. He wants to see if he can do it," Granato said after the game. "He's going to ramp it up over the next couple days to see where he feels. We're not sure how he's going to feel."

If Dell is suspended and Anderson is unable to go, the Sabres likely would have to sign Rochester goalie Mat Robson to an NHL contract. Robson started the season by playing 17 games at Cincinnati of the ECHL and is 4-1-2, 4.25/.868 with the Amerks.

Here's some other observations on the Sabres' day:

1. Quick strikes