Observations: A 'new player,' Jack Quinn scores to start Sabres' onslaught in 8-3 win

Jack Quinn pulled back his stick, waited for the pass from Tage Thompson and snapped the puck inside the near post to stun the Detroit Red Wings inside KeyBank Center.

The goal horn blared. Quinn pumped his right fist and pointed to Thompson, who shielded the puck while circling around the net to create the scoring chance. It went in and out of the net so quickly on Quinn's shot that Kyle Okposo thought that it wasn't a goal.

"He has an unbelievable shot and great release," said Thompson.

Photos: Sabres defeat Red Wings The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Detroit Red Wings 8-3 Monday night. Here are photos from the game.

This wasn’t Quinn’s first goal in the NHL. It might have held greater significance, though. His performance Monday night in the Sabres’ 8-3 win over the Red Wings, from the quick shot to a hip check on Calder Trophy finalist Lucas Raymond, confirmed that he learned from a difficult start to the season and is ready to contribute as a rookie in Buffalo.

Quinn sparked a three-goal second period for the Sabres (6-3), who recorded at least 45 shots on goal for a third consecutive game. He had three of those shots and finished with a plus-2 rating.

"Now he’s trying to find the spots to get a quick shot off, so he’s a threat in the o-zone right now," Dahlin said of Quinn. "You saw the hit. He has some grit to his game, too. He’s going to continue to grow, and he’s going to become an outstanding player for us."

The Red Wings briefly threatened a comeback, only to be overwhelmed in the third period. Thompson had a hat trick with a career-high six points, Jeff Skinner added a goal and two assists, Okposo had a second straight multi-point game and Dahlin delivered the insurance goal to squash Detroit’s rally. Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Asplund also had a goal apiece.

Eric Comrie won for a third time this season, delivering 15 saves to hand the Red Wings (4-3-2) their first loss to Buffalo since Feb. 11, 2020.

The Sabres controlled play from the start, but the game was closer for 40 minutes than the final score would indicate. It was tied 1-1 until Quinn got rewarded for another strong game. His right-handed shot, which produced 26 goals in Rochester last season, gave Buffalo the lead 5:22 into the second period.

"We have so much confidence in the group right now, so we’re not scared of losing; the only thing on our minds is winning right now," said Dahlin.

It’s been a slow build for Quinn. He had two difficult games to start the season after a strong training camp, leading coach Don Granato to scratch Quinn in Edmonton and Calgary. The Sabres had 14 healthy forwards. Someone needed to sit and Granato thought a view from the press box would give the 21-year-old winger a mental break from the pressure of having to produce.

"I think the preseason was almost kind of like the AHL, where I was used to the pace," said Quinn. "When the regular season started, the pace turned up so I feel like I had to adjust to it for sure. The main thing would be playing harder and turning up the compete. The guys are so good and so strong that almost extra level was needed. When I started to focus on that, success has come."

Quinn’s responded how Granato envisioned. Drafted eighth overall in 2020, Quinn got back into the lineup in Vancouver and ascended to the power play. He moved to the top unit next to Thompson and Dahlin, among others. Suddenly, Quinn was back to playing with the confidence and poise that helped him become the American Hockey League’s top rookie for 2021-22.

Quality shots were the next step. Skating with Thompson, Quinn earned one and made the Red Wings pay. He only got better from there. A few minutes later, he laid out Raymond with a hip check that drew the ire of Detroit forward Adam Erne. Then came a 2-on-1, give-and-go rush with Casey Mittelstadt that ended with Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopping Quinn’s shot from in tight.

"It’s a credit to him, his talent," Granato said. "A little bit miraculous where he looked like things were challenging him in different areas, offensively and defensively. … He’s like a homing torpedo. He can recalibrate and figure it out, and amazing how he came back into the lineup. He looks like a new player with new energy."

Granato added that neither he nor his assistant coaches deserve credit for the bounce back. Their approach was to deliver simple messages and give Quinn the time to reset. Quinn used those games in the press box to take note of how his teammates were making plays within Granato's system. It helped when Quinn had to find open ice to finish the pass from Thompson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It was great," Quinn said with a smile. "Obviously, it's the first one. It's always fun to score."

Here are other observations from the game:

Mike Harrington: The numbers are all lined up for Tage Thompson and the Sabres On a Halloween night we won't soon forget, Thompson flat-out spooked the Detroit Red Wings with the signature performance of his career Monday night. A hat trick, three assists. Six points.

1. Fighting back

The Red Wings cut the deficit to one with David Perron scoring only 33 seconds after Thompson’s second of the game and Dylan Larkin getting a fortuitous bounce during a 2-on-1. The puck ricocheted off Owen Power’s skate and went right back to Larkin, who made it 4-3 at 4:19 into the third period.

Their momentum evaporated because of penalties. Dahlin's pass attempt leaked through Nedeljkovic for his sixth goal of the season and a 5-3 Buffalo lead. The Sabres have scored a power-play goal in six of their last seven games, including four in their last two.

"We better go after them now," Granato said of his message to his players when the game was close.

2. Milestone goal

Don’t let the stat line fool you. Yes, Skinner’s goal in the second period against Detroit was his second in nine games this season. The 30-year-old had zero 5-on-5 goals on 16 shots entering the game, but he ranked third on the team in shot quality. The chances have been there. It was only a matter of time before those turned into goals. He’s been a consistent scoring threat since the first homestand and now has a three-game point streak.

By giving the Sabres a 3-1 lead, Skinner became the 212nd player in NHL history to score 300 career goals. He was left alone in front of Detroit’s net, giving him plenty of time to receive the pass from Thompson and beat Nedeljkovic. Skinner has two goals and eight points in nine games.

3. Finding a way

Creating offense will be a slog for the Sabres at times when they’re without defensemen Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin. Rush chances will be more difficult to create. Another approach will be needed. With the score tied 0-0 and energy low in the building Monday night, they earned their first goal on the forecheck.

The club’s fourth line – Zemgus Girgensons, Peyton Krebs and Asplund – hemmed the Red Wings in their own zone by retrieving the puck in battles along the boards. Casey Fitzgerald then left the point to retrieve a pass and dished to Skinner, who found Thompson for the 1-0 lead at 16:52 into the game.

4. Another addition

Lyubushkin missed a second consecutive game to rest the lower-body injury that’s bothered him since the win in Edmonton on Oct. 18. The Sabres will evaluate Lyubushkin each day to gauge whether the right-shot defenseman is ready to return. He hasn’t been ruled out for the remaining three games this week, said Granato. If Lyubushkin needs more time, the Sabres can place him on injured reserve to create a roster spot.

“Over the next couple days, we’ll just keep monitoring it, see how he responds without the pressure, physical pressure on the point,” he added.

Defenseman Jeremy Davies was recalled from Rochester to give Granato a seventh option on the blue line. He was added to the Sabres’ roster after center Riley Sheahan cleared waivers. Sheahan was assigned to the Amerks. Davies and winger Vinnie Hinostroza were healthy scratches against Detroit.

5. Next

The Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with the game broadcast nationally on TNT.