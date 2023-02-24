SUNRISE, Fla. – The date was March 27, 2012.

The Buffalo Sabres were coming off a 5-1 win in Washington that had them in a playoff spot and on the road to a third straight postseason appearance. But they let that slip away in the final five games of the season by going 1-3-1 and had not been in a late-season playoff position since.

Until Friday night.

The Sabres beat the Florida Panthers, 3-1, in FLA Live Arena and the win got them into the second wild card in the Eastern Conference via tiebreakers over Detroit and Florida and a point ahead of idle Pittsburgh. There are still 25 games left but there is Buffalo, a team full of top draft picks and a top line acquired via trade, sitting in the top eight on the East.

Behind the NHL's youngest club are the likes of the Sidney Crosby-led Penguins, the Alex Ovechkin-led Capitals and the Panthers, last year's Presidents' Trophy winners.

The Sabres improved to 30-23-4 behind the goaltending of 42-year-old Craig Anderson, who made 49 saves and gave his team virtually every stop it needed in key spots. The Sabres are even in points with the Panthers and Detroit but have four games in hand on Florida and moved past the Wings by having more regulation/OT wins.

Sabres winger Jeff Skinner had two goals in the game to push his season total to 24 and his career point total to 600. And strangely enough, it came in his 907th career game -- tying the all-time record for games played without appearing in playoff game set by former NHL defenseman Ron Hainsey, who was traded to Pittsburgh and won the Stanley Cup in 2017.

Skinner will set that record Sunday against Washington and doesn't care a bit. He's just looking to join his team in snapping the longest playoff drought by any franchise in NHL history.

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres took charge in the second. They got goals from Skinner and Alex Tuch, both assisted by Tage Thompson and Thompson lost another assist on an Henri Jokiharju goal that was wiped out because Tuch was a hair offside. Thompson added his third assist on Skinner's second of the game, a bad angle shot that beat Sergei Bobrovsky under the crossbar with 9:24 left.

It came two minutes after Carter Verhaeghe went top corner on Anderson to cut the Buffalo lead to 2-1 and put heat back on the Sabres like they felt in Thursday's overtime win at Tampa that saw them blow a point of two-goal leads in the third period.

The Sabres aren't celebrating the accomplishment of cracking the East's top eight too much. There's too many games left for one thing. And even though they're demons on the road with a 16-3-2 mark in their last 21 games -- and their first sweep of a Florida trip since 2016 – there's this issues of solving their 11-15-2 home record that's the worst in the East.

The Gus Bus

Sabres winger Zemgus Girgensons played in his 600th NHL game, becoming the 16th player to appear in that many for Buffalo. He was the second of Buffalo's two first-round picks in the draft in 2012, roughly three months after that win in Washington.

"That's exciting," coach Don Granato said of the milestone before the game. "He's battled lots of injuries in his career and a lot recently and he does not take any shortcut on that ice. He is physically putting his body in places with high demand, lots of wear and tear and continues to find ways to improve his game."

Around the boards

• The Panthers played without captain Aleksander Barkov (16-34-50), who has been nursing a hand injury. Sam Bennett (14-21-35) missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

Winger Anthony Duclair played his first game of the season after suffering an Achilles injury during offseason training. Last year, Duclair posted career highs in goals (31) and points (54).

• Ilya Lyubushkin's overtime winner Thursday at Tampa Bay made him the first Sabre in franchise history to score a short-handed goal in overtime in the regular season. The only other time Buffalo won a game with an OT shortie was on Jason Pominville's iconic goal that eliminated Ottawa in Game 5 of the 2006 Eastern Conference semifinals.

According to OptaStats (the former STATS Inc.), Lyubushkin is just the second NHL defenseman to score an unassisted short-handed goal in overtime, joining Ott Heller of the New York Rangers in 1937. (since goals by strength were first tracked in 1933-34). The NHL suspended regular season overtime due to World War II in 1942 and did not resume it until 1983.

• Former Sabres defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, who was claimed off waivers by the Panthers last month, has yet to debut for Florida. He was a healthy scratch Friday for the 19th straight game.

Next

The Sabres are expected to be off Saturday in advance of Sunday's mega matinee, a 1 p.m. matchup with the Washington Capitals in KeyBank Center.