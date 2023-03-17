PHILADELPHIA – A recruiting effort that lasted almost two years ended Friday with record-setting goalie prospect Devon Levi signing an entry-level contract, conjuring a smile from General Manager Kevyn Adams ahead of another must-win game for the Buffalo Sabres as he described the importance of his latest addition.

“Devon has been, as you guys all know, tremendous in his college career and he’ll go down as one of the all-time great goaltenders (in the NCAA),” Adams said inside Wells Fargo Center. “We’re just excited to get him on board.”

A possible landmark day for the franchise ended in bitter fashion on the ice, though. Adams watched his roster, among the youngest in the NHL, struggle from the opening puck drop against a team that’s in the running for the first overall pick in the draft.

The Sabres’ playoff chances might have taken a final death blow with a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers end to a three-game road trip that began with a dramatic, come-from-behind win in Toronto.

Buffalo (33-29-6) trailed 4-0 at the second intermission after allowing three goals during a second period in which they made mistakes around goalie Craig Anderson and earned only two high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Sabres didn’t break the shutout until Victor Olofsson’s one-timer on the power play, his 25th goal of the season, with 17:33 left in the third period.

Flyers winger Owen Tippett completed his hat trick less than six minutes later with a breakaway goal to put Philadelphia ahead, 5-1. The Sabres’ top players were held in check by the Flyers, who owned a negative-50 goal differential and were 3-11-2 in their previous 16 games since Feb. 1. Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch had combined for one shot on goal when Buffalo trailed 4-0 after two.

Philadelphia took over in the second period with three goals in under 15 minutes. Joel Farabee gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead when he collected the puck off the end boards after a botched 2-on-1 and tucked it past Anderson with 16:07 left.

Tippett scored his second of a game on a one-timer from the left circle when no one managed to breakup Kevin Hayes’ cross-ice pass, and it was 4-0 after Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson couldn’t prevent James van Riemsdyk from scoring on a pass that went through the slot in front of Anderson.

Unlike other recent losses, the Sabres didn’t generate enough scoring chances at 5-on-5. Their power play shifted momentum back in their favor, but another mistake led to the crushing equalizer by Tippett. Thompson lost a faceoff in the offensive zone, then the breakout pass sent Tippett on a breakaway that he finished with a backhand shot past Anderson.

Olofsson added his second goal of the game, and 26th of the season, on the power play with 0.4 seconds left.

The Sabres are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games, and they’ve been outscored 9-2 in two games against the Flyers this season. In desperate need of points to work their way back into the wild-card hunt, Granato threw his lines in the blender during the third period to try to find a mix that would chip away at the deficit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Buffalo outshot Philadelphia, 14-4, in the third period, but the changes didn't lead to an even-strength goal. Levi will join the team as soon as he completes the immigration process, and the door is open for him to make his NHL debut sometime over the final 14 games. However, it’s difficult to envision any goalie having success with the way the Sabres performed in front of Anderson at times Friday night.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Finding a way

Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power were on the ice long after practice ended Thursday, working with assistant coach Matt Ellis to sharpen their games. For Thompson, the skill session was a way to try to capitalize on the chances that he couldn’t convert on recently. He has zero goals in his last seven games despite earning opportunities. It was another difficult night for the 42-goal scorer. He finished with two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating.

“I feel like sometimes you go through maybe some struggles or, whatever, in your own individual game and some things you can work on and try to get the puck touches back and that confidence back,” Thompson explained Friday morning. "I mean, I feel like I've been getting a lot of chances and they just haven't been going in. So, I just tried to work on getting shots off a little quicker and maybe not thinking as much when I do get those opportunities and those looks.”

2. Special-teams issue

The Sabres showed subtle signs of improvement with their penalty kill in recent weeks, ditching the passive approach that was giving opponents too much time and space. They got better at closing quickly and cutting off passing lanes. Sometimes your goalie needs to make a save, though.

Tippett’s snapped a wrist shot over Anderson’s glove, short side from the right circle, to give Philadelphia its second power-play goal in 11 games. It ranks last in the league on the man advantage and possess a sliver of the skill on Buffalo’s roster, yet the Flyers scored their first opening goal of the game since Feb. 20. The Sabres entered Friday ranked 24th in penalty-kill save percentage.

3. Sitting out

JJ Peterka and Tyson Jost were healthy scratches Friday after scoring a goal apiece in the shootout loss to the Washington Capitals. No Sabres forward was on the ice for more high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 than Peterka the previous four games, according to Natural Stat Trick. The 21-year-old winger had two goals and seven points in his last eight games.

This follows a trend with Peterka. He was previously scratched against heavy teams like the Flyers, Islanders and Flames. It’s also no secret the Sabres need Olofsson to get back on track for several reasons. However, it’s a tough sell to sit a player who’s helping you generate offense at a time when it’s difficult to do so.

4. Next

The Sabres host the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 1 p.m., followed by the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 7 p.m.