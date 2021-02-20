Numbers game: Hoping to shake skid, Sabres meet Devils in matinee

NEWARK, N.J. – The Sabres look to snap their four-game losing streak with a 12:30 matinee Saturday against the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center, but the numbers are certainly not in their favor.
As we head toward faceoff and coach Ralph Krueger's game day briefing (scheduled for around 11 a.m.), here are a look at some of the key points to know today.
Streaks: The Devils have won three in a row, including both games off their Covid pause, while the Sabres have dropped four straight. Buffalo is 0-3 since returning to the ice Monday – and has been outscored, 9-2, in that trio of games.
"One of my biggest takes out of that game yesterday was the fragile psychological state of the team right now," Krueger admitted after practice here Friday in Prudential Center.
Catch-up I: The Sabres have not led for a second of any of their last four games and are on a streak of 250 minutes, 19 seconds without a lead, dating to the third period of their 4-3 shootout win over the Devils Jan. 30 in KeyBank Center.
Catch-up II: The Sabres are 2-7-1 when the opponent scores first, 2-5 when trailing after one period and 0-7-1 when trailing after two.
5-on-5 comparison: The Sabres' 15 goals at 5-on-5 in 13 games are last in the league and they're minus-12 in that area. The Devils, meanwhile, are plus-9 (22-13).
Offensive offense: Here's your roll call of disaster heading into this game:
Jeff Skinner, no goals, one assist, minus-1
Cody Eakin, no goals, one assist, minus-3
Kyle Okposo, no points (eight games), minus-2
Taylor Hall, one goal, minus-10 (no goals 5-on-5)
Rasmus Dahlin, one goal, minus-14
Jack Eichel, two goals, minus-9 (one goal, 5-on-5)
Sam Reinhart, three goals, minus-12
Victor Olofsson, six goals (but only one 5-on-5), minus-9
Silver lining alert: The Sabres are 9-3-2 in matinees in Ralph Krueger's two seasons as coach.
Silver lining alert II: The Sabres are fifth in the NHL on the power play (31.1%) – and lead the league over their last eight games at 39.3%.
Silver lining alert III: New Jersey is last in the NHL on the penalty kill at 64.9%.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.