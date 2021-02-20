Numbers game: Hoping to shake skid, Sabres meet Devils in matinee

NEWARK, N.J. – The Sabres look to snap their four-game losing streak with a 12:30 matinee Saturday against the New Jersey Devils in Prudential Center, but the numbers are certainly not in their favor.

As we head toward faceoff and coach Ralph Krueger's game day briefing (scheduled for around 11 a.m.), here are a look at some of the key points to know today.

Streaks: The Devils have won three in a row, including both games off their Covid pause, while the Sabres have dropped four straight. Buffalo is 0-3 since returning to the ice Monday – and has been outscored, 9-2, in that trio of games.

Ralph Krueger admits he's coaching a fragile team as Sabres' funk continues "One of my biggest takes out of that game yesterday was the fragile psychological state of the team right now," Krueger admitted after practice here Friday in Prudential Center.

Catch-up I: The Sabres have not led for a second of any of their last four games and are on a streak of 250 minutes, 19 seconds without a lead, dating to the third period of their 4-3 shootout win over the Devils Jan. 30 in KeyBank Center.

Catch-up II: The Sabres are 2-7-1 when the opponent scores first, 2-5 when trailing after one period and 0-7-1 when trailing after two.

5-on-5 comparison: The Sabres' 15 goals at 5-on-5 in 13 games are last in the league and they're minus-12 in that area. The Devils, meanwhile, are plus-9 (22-13).