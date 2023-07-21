When the new NHL season kicked in on July 1, veteran goalie Ben Bishop was off the Buffalo Sabres' payroll and free to seek employment in the NHL.

The Dallas Stars immediately hired Bishop as a player development coordinator and announced the move Friday.

Did you forget Bishop, who last played in the NHL in the 2019-20 season, was Sabres property last season?

On June 10, 2022, the Sabres acquired the 6-foot-7 Bishop in what was essentially a paper move from the Stars. Buffalo took on his cap hit, helping to get above the cap floor while giving Dallas some salary relief.

The Sabres also got a 2022 seventh-round pick as part of the transaction and used it to take Swedish center Linus Sjodin at No. 211 overall.

The Sabres don't have any concerns about the floor anymore, as they're just more than $6 million shy of reaching the NHL's $83.5 million cap for next season. They're nearly $16 million over the floor of $61.7 million.

With big-money extensions kicking in for Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson, and with the addition of free-agent deals for Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson, there's no need to take dead money anymore. Buffalo took Bishop's contract just as it had done for retired New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who was on their cap for $6 million during the 2021-22 season when he had retired due to an eye injury.

Bishop, 36, could not officially work for the Stars last season because he was on the Sabres' payroll, but it was well-known in NHL circles that he was already prepping for his new gig. He admitted in a story on the Stars' web site earlier this week that he was doing research on Dallas prospects and watched a few of their minor-league games on his own last season.

Bishop played 413 games for five teams in an NHL career that spanned from 2009-2020. He was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, and his best year was the 2014-15 season, when he won 40 games for Tampa Bay and led the Lightning to the Stanley Cup final. They lost in six games to Chicago.

Bishop missed the 2020-21 season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He played in one AHL game in 2021-22, but announced his retirement due to the injury on Dec. 14, 2021 with 1 1/2 seasons left on his contract.