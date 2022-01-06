Notebook: Sabres among 20 NHL teams suing insurers over rejected claims

“The hockey plaintiffs’ loss of revenue, initially from canceled games and then from playing games without fans in the arenas, and their extra expenses to get arenas ready to play and host fans once safe, exceeds one billion dollars,” the lawsuit claims.

Unlike the NFL, whose teams benefit from lucrative television contracts, the majority of NHL revenues come from ticket sales and getting fans in the seats.

A month into the Covid-19 shutdown in April 2020, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Pegulas’ sports and entertainment businesses, laid off 21 people, furloughed 104 and temporarily cut pay for more than three dozen executives.

In June 2020, the Pegulas fired 22 hockey operations employees, including General Manager Jason Botterill, with Terry Pegula laying out a new vision for the Sabres: “Effective, efficient and economic. In today's sports world, with all the existing technology, we can move forward much leaner and much more efficient. We're gonna get leaner. It's just the way the world's heading."

The Sabres have since replenished their hockey operations department, which is led by GM Kevyn Adams.

On the mend