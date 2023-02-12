There wasn’t a lot of fun to be had among Sabres fans Saturday as a Sabretooth birthday crowd watched a 7-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

That didn’t stop a child in goathead gear, like his dad, from having a blast when play got rough in the corner in front of him at KeyBank Center.

At his dad’s urging, he was banging on the glass and laughing as the Sabres’ Ilya Lyubushkin and Mattias Samuelsson battled Calgary’s Elias Lindholm and Dillon Dube in the corner with less than four minutes remaining in the second period.

When the replay was shown on the broadcast, analyst Rob Roy was quick to focus on the kid.

“Look at that little kid right along the wall,” he said. “See the little guy sitting on his dad’s lap. He’s loving it. He’s banging on the glass. He’s like, more of this, guys, I love it.”

The replay shifted to both Lindholm and Lyubushkin heading to the penalty box, but then the dad held up the wiggling kid to the crowd.

“And there’s the little kid,” Ray said. “Maybe he is firing them up. They saw him and they wanted to give him a little extra. He was asking for it and he got it.

“And some people say they don’t like rough play.”