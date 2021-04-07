No timeline for Sabres to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, says interim coach Don Granato

In addition to the Sabres’ Covid outbreak in February, their top minor-league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, also had their season paused after three players tested positive for the virus last month. The NHL, though, continues to battle the spread of the virus.

The Vancouver Canucks' season remains on pause, as the team announced Wednesday that 25 members of the organization have tested positive for Covid-19. The source of the infection was confirmed as a variant.

Prominent role

With Taylor Hall likely on his way out of Buffalo, the Sabres will continue to use forward Rasmus Asplund on a top-six line alongside Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt.

Asplund, 23, has four goals in 10 games this season, including the Sabres’ first in the 5-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday night. The former second-round draft pick has three goals in his last five games, one of which he played only two minutes because of an upper-body injury. It’s a significant improvement after Asplund scored only one goal in 21 games with Buffalo last season.