No new Sabres added to NHL's Covid protocol list but Devils' total hits 17

The Buffalo Sabres did not have any additions to the NHL's Covid-19 protocol list for the first time in three days, still leaving them with five players listed.

Forwards Taylor Hall and Tobias Rieder and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour continue to be on Buffalo's list released Friday by the NHL. The league does not differentiate between players who have tested positive and those considered close contacts to others who have positive tests.

The league-high list of the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo's opponent here last weekend before its season was paused, increased to 17 players with the addition of former Buffalo defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

Minnesota (seven players) and Colorado (two) did not have any additions as well Friday, after playing three consecutive games against each other and then having their seasons paused. Chicago (3), Los Angeles (2) and Washington (2) have multiple players on the list. Pittsburgh defenseman John Marino was removed after a day, ostensibly for either a false positive or no longer being a close contact.

Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remained on the list, but coach Peter DeBoer returned to the team from protocols for Friday's game against Los Angeles.