No longer a stranger to Buffalo, J-J Peterka joins Sabres for Prospects Challenge

The city of Buffalo was a mystery to J-J Peterka.

Almost a year had passed since the Sabres selected Peterka in the second round, 34th overall, when he finally stepped off a plane here on Saturday. Peterka knows this is where he wants to fulfill his dream of starring in the National Hockey League, yet his knowledge of Buffalo was limited to what he was told by the club and former Sabre Derek Roy, a teammate the previous two seasons in Munich, Germany.

Recently, his arrival was delayed again because of an issue with his visa.

“I was like, so curious about it, so excited the whole last year,” beamed Peterka. “Then first I had visa problems getting here, so that was another problem. But I’m finally here, and I like it.”

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented Peterka from visiting Buffalo sooner, as the Sabres did not hold a development camp or Prospects Challenge in 2020. He hadn’t met any of his future teammates, and conversations with his new bosses were limited to video or phone calls.

