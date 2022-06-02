Nine prospects to watch as Sabres prepare for busy first round of NHL draft

Kevyn Adams and others in the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey operations department are interviewing prospects this week in preparation for the NHL Draft.

Information gathered at the NHL Scouting Combine, from the face-to-face conversations to the off-ice physical testing, will supplement what the Sabres’ scouts gathered on draft-eligible players and determine the team’s rankings for the draft, which will be July 7-8 in Montreal.

The Sabres won’t get to choose any prospect this time around. They own three picks in the first round, Nos. 9, 16 and 28, after selecting Owen Power at first overall in 2021. The organization has a significant short-term need in net, but this draft doesn’t have an elite goaltending prospect.

Each of the three picks will be about projection. Which player available to the Sabres is believed to have the brightest future in the NHL, regardless of position? Don Granato has strong depth on defense, but Buffalo’s prospect pool is thin there. The same goes for centers.

We won’t learn anything about the Sabres’ thoughts on each prospect during the combine, which wraps Saturday with the off-ice workouts, but we will hear from draft-eligible players. Here are nine prospects to monitor, though a few aren’t able to attend to combine:

Simon Nemec, defenseman, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

Ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 3 European skater in this draft, Nemec has already played two professional seasons in Slovakia. The right-shot defenseman had 17 points in 19 playoff games and performed well on the international stage. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Nemec represented Slovakia at the Winter Olympics, helping the country to a bronze medal, and bolstered his draft stock at the IIHF World Championship with six points in eight games. He’ll likely be gone by the time Buffalo is on the clock.

David Jiricek, defenseman, HC Plzen (Czechia)

Another right-shot defenseman with pro experience, Jiricek has played two seasons in the Czech Republic’s top league and represented the country at the IIHF World Championship. He missed time with a knee injury following world juniors, but the absence did little to impact his draft stock. At 6-foot-3, he has a heavy shot and skates well. He couldn’t attend the scouting combine.

Cutter Gauthier, center, USA Hockey National Team Development Program

An 18-year-old power forward, Gauthier had an outstanding second season at the National Team Development Program with 34 goals and 65 points in 54 games. He added nine points in six games at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship. At 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, Gauthier isn’t far from NHL-ready. He’s committed to Boston College for next season.

Matthew Savoie, center/right wing, Winnipeg (Western Hockey League)

Listed at 5-foot-9, Savoie likely will find a home on the wing as a pro, but he was an outstanding center with Winnipeg and Dubuque of the United States Hockey League. A teammate of Peyton Krebs’ in Winnipeg during the 2019-20 season, Savoie had 90 points in 65 games with the Ice in his draft-eligible year. His versatility would benefit the Sabres, who are deep down the middle with Krebs, Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt.

Kevin Korchinski, defenseman, Seattle (WHL)

Regarded as the third-best defenseman available, Korchinski is expected to be available when the Sabres are on the clock. He brings a different skill set than other blue liners under contract with Buffalo. Korchinski is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and scouts view him as a future top-pairing defenseman. He breaks pressure in the defensive zone and has the instincts to create offensively.

The 18-year-old has produced 81 points in 86 games between the regular season and playoffs. There’s room for improvement without the puck, like all young defensemen, but he would be a nice add if the Sabres expect to lose 2019 first-round pick Ryan Johnson. Korchinski couldn’t attend the combine because Seattle is in the WHL championship series.

Joakim Kemell, winger, JYP (Finland’s Liiga)

Kemell, like Sabres' 2021 first-rounder Isak Rosen, is an undersized winger who can score. At 5-foot-11 and 171 pounds, he was ranked the second-best European skater in this draft. He had 15 goals and 23 points in 39 games for JYP of Finland’s top professional league. It is likely he’ll be gone before the Sabres are on the clock, but there’s a need for more goal scorers on the wing.

Conor Geekie, center, Winnipeg (WHL)

Geekie is the type of forward the Sabres could use. He’s 6-foot-3, an offensive play driver and has a mature two-way game. Scouts have expressed concern about his skating, but he’s effective on the forecheck and his hands are exceptional. Geekie was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the fifth-best North American skater in the class.

Marco Kasper, center, Rogle (Swedish Hockey League)

Kasper, 18, is ranked as the seventh-best European skater in the draft because of an encouraging development season in Sweden’s top pro league. He had three goals and six points in the playoffs for Rogle before he played well for Austria at the IIHF World Championship. At 6-foot-1, he plays more of a physical game and brings an edge.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, winger, Djurgardens (SHL)

Listed at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, Lekkerimaki will need time to physically develop into an NHLer, but he took significant steps in his development this season. The 18-year-old had seven goals in 26 games in Sweden’s top professional league before he led his team with 15 points at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

In other news

The Washington Capitals extended a "bona fide" offer to 2021 draft pick Chase Clark, a 20-year-old goalie and Williamsville native.

Clark split this season between Tri-City and Muskegon of the United States Hockey League, leading the latter to the Clark Cup final with a .915 save percentage in nine playoff games. He's committed to Quinnipiac to play college hockey.

According to the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, a "bona fide" offer is a standard player contract that starts at the beginning of the next league year and offers at least the league minimum salary. The offer is open to the player for a minimum of 30 days after receipt.

