NHL schedule revisions give Sabres seven additional games in February

The Sabres will be off from Feb. 2-8 on a bye week. The changes leave them with 14 games in April, instead of 16.

The Sabres said that ticket holders can use their original tickets for the rescheduled dates and the team will reach out to customers via email. For immediate questions, season and minipack subscribers can email Account.Services@Sabres.com.

The Sabres were off Wednesday. They host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in their final home game prior to the All-Star break.

Under the original schedule issued in the summer that included a three-week Olympic break, Buffalo was going to have no home games from Jan. 22 until the March 4 game against Minnesota. That gap has now been filled in.

Observations: Michael Houser makes 43 saves in season debut as Sabres tip Sens Houser was active in his crease all night, moving well laterally and getting to rebounds quick in the Buffalo Sabres' 3-1 victory, which included goals from Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Alex Tuch.

The league announced new dates for 98 games postponed from Nov. 18-Jan. 18 and date changes to 23 other games in March and April to accommodate the postponed games.