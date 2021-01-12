NHL Power Rankings: Lightning start season at top

Predictions in this NHL season? Good luck.

First of all, the complete shuffling of divisions makes for new rivals going head to head eight times – or even more in the North Division – and you don't play anybody outside your pod, to use 2021-speak.

Speaking of pods, the obvious elephant in the room is Covid-19. Nobody knows which teams will be unaffected and which teams could be potentially devastated for long stretches by a sudden spread of the virus. Nor do we know how the speed of states' vaccination programs could provide some teams more protection and peace of mind.

We're already seeing the impact. Multiple teams had to cancel practice over the weekend due to health concerns, and the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Stars have already had enough of an outbreak (six players, two staff members) to postpone at least their first three games.

While we'll hold to our long-standing caveat that the defending champs open the next season at No. 1, even the Tampa Bay Lightning have issues with the loss of superstar winger Nikita Kucherov for the regular season due to hip surgery.

With those backdrops, here's our look at how the teams stack up as the season begins: