NHL power rankings: Lightning are charged up to go for three in a row

Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups is never easy. The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it through two of the most mentally grueling playoff runs in NHL history.
They survived the 2020 playoff bubbles of Toronto and Edmonton to beat the Dallas Stars in the Cup final and won again in July, ultimately prevailing in the Covid season over a Montreal team that somehow got there and pushed the series to Game 6.
Now comes the quest for a three-peat, something no team has accomplished since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.
And let's not forget the Lightning are back in the Atlantic Division with the Sabres. After not seeing them since New Year's Eve of 2019, the Sabres are back to four meetings with the Bolts this season. Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt said he watched virtually all of the playoff games the last two years and Tampa's show was particularly instructive.
"They're all just going to be flying around making plays and it's going to be times where you think that you need to try something and maybe the better play is just get the puck in and live to fight another day," Mittelstadt said during training camp. "You definitely take things from them. I think you watch (Nikita) Kucherov, watch the way he moves and skates it's pretty ridiculous.
"The first line could look like the fourth line and the fourth line could look like the first line. They all are playing. They're up by a goal and Kucherov is out blocking shots, (Brayden) Point is diving in front of shots. Playing to win. That's things that we need to learn to do here for sure."
By virtue of their current stranglehold on the Cup, the Lightning bolt from the opening faceoff at the top of our preseason power rankings. But there are strong challengers to their perch out West and even one across their own state.
Here's one view of how the league stands as the puck drops on the season:
1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Led by the world's best goalie (Andrei Vasilevskiy) and ultra-smooth coach Jon Cooper, the Bolts have a legitimate chance to win it all again. But they finally had to pay the piper cap-wise, losing their entire third line of Yanni Gourde, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, as well as Tyler Johnson. They added veteran Corey Perry and come to town Oct. 25 and Jan. 11.
2. Colorado Avalanche. Patching the broken hearts of Sabres fans: The Avs had 48 points – worse than Buffalo's tank teams – and finished last overall in 2017. They've had four straight playoff runs since and could win the Cup this time, which proves that rebuilds do work when they're done right. Frustrated by second-round losses three years in a row, this could be the breakthrough for Nathan MacKinnon & Co., even though losing goalie Philipp Grubauer to Seattle in free agency hurts.
3. Vegas Golden Knights. One of these years, they just might go the distance. Still can't figure out how they lost to Montreal. They made the decision to go with old friend Robin Lehner in goal and jettisoned Marc-Andre Fleury. It's a stacked lineup but could really use a No. 1 center. Hmm. Anybody know where you could find one of those?
4. New York Islanders. Two straight trips to the conference final ended at the hands of the Lightning and they're easily good enough to go back again. The return of captain Anders Lee, lost to injury midway through last season, will make a huge difference. Two X-factors: Lots of teams think the crackdown on cross-checking is directed at the Isles' style of defense, and how will they adjust to their new UBS Arena?
5. Florida Panthers. Easy to forget they finished four points ahead of the Lightning in the 2021 Central Division and gave them everything in a fierce playoff series. Sam Reinhart was given a legitimate Stanley Cup chance by getting dealt here, and clearly saw that when he signed a three-year extension. Aleksander Barkov is the biggest superstar no one talks about and Aaron Ekblad's absence due to injury might have tipped the scales in the playoffs. Will be interesting to see if young Spencer Knight supplants Sergei Bobrovsky in goal.
6. Washington Capitals. They haven't won a playoff series since winning the Cup in 2018 and time seems to be catching up to them. But they still win a lot. Much of the focus, like always, is on Alex Ovechkin, who signed a five-year deal, but now it's as much about pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals as it is about a Cup.
7. Toronto Maple Leafs. They haven't won a playoff series since 2004 and time will catch up to GM Kyle Dubas and some key players like Mitch Marner and William Nylander if they flame out again. Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and Marner will be judged only by what happens from April on.
8. Edmonton Oilers. For all the legitimate angst over the Sabres' lack of success in the Eichel era, don't forget that the Oil has won exactly one playoff series with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl destroying the stat sheets. That seems bound to change, but Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen in goal continue to be question marks.
9. Boston Bruins. The breakup of a longtime core has started with David Krejci's return home to the Czech Republic and goalie Tuukka Rask staying unsigned after hip surgery. The Bruins re-signed Taylor Hall, added Nick Foligno and took their big swing in goal with four years and $20 million for Linus Ullmark. We'll see about that. He'll have to battle Jeremy Swayman for the job.
10. St. Louis Blues. Much like the Caps, they haven't won a series since their 2019 Cup. Much like the Sabres, they have a disgruntled star who wants out, but at least Vladimir Tarasenko's shoulder is healthy enough for him to play. Acquiring Pavel Buchnevich from the Rangers should help the offense for the Flying Ryan O'Reillys.
11. Philadelphia Flyers. It will take a while to get used to Rasmus Ristolainen in black and red and wearing No. 70. The Flyers were 11-4-1 last year but then cratered. A big reason was the subpar play of Carter Hart in net. He needs to bounce back.
12. Minnesota Wild. Zach Parise and Ryan Suter were bought out so a transition is going on. Old friend Marcus Foligno is one of the leaders now. Draftniks will be watching the progress of center Marco Rossi and continue to bemoan the Sabres' choice of Jack Quinn over him in 2020.
13. New York Rangers. Lots of folks think GM Chris Drury overreacted to Caps nemesis Tom Wilson by bringing in tough guy Ryan Reaves and a mandate for more sandpaper. Once and for all: Are they in on Eichel or not? It says here they are, but aren't willing to pony up enough.
14. Dallas Stars. They went from Cup final to out of the playoffs in one year thanks to an epidemic of injuries. Added Braden Holtby in goal and Ryan Suter on defense, they are hoping everyone stays healthy and that highly paid defense stud Miro Heiskanen improves after a step-back season.
15. Seattle Kraken. They're not going to be Vegas, circa 2018. But they're not going to be the '75 Capitals either and will battle for a playoff spot. Split the difference and have fun throwing your fish at the Pike Place Market. They've got some nice veterans like Yanni Gourde, Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle and Mark Giordano but the offense will struggle. And will goalies Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger be as good as with their old teams?
16. Carolina Hurricanes. They won the Central Division last year over Tampa Bay and Florida. Seriously. Then they didn't re-sign Dougie Hamilton and traded goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit, which made no sense. They'll go with former Leafs netminder Frederik Andersen. Rob Brind'Amour is a great coach and will have to spin some magic this year.
17. Winnipeg Jets. Connor Hellebuyck is a Vezina-level guy in goal and that's why they can do things like sweep Edmonton. But getting swept by Montreal in the next round is the opposite of that, and it's why they're always a hard team to predict. Canadian media fawn over coach Paul Maurice but other than the 2018 run to the conference final, where's the playoff success?
18. Chicago Blackhawks. They're still in go-for-it mode. Jonathan Toews is back, and Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury have come aboard, Jones for eight years and Fleury likely for one to mentor Kevin Lankinen. Jake McCabe also signed on to play for his hometown team and will get a chance to make a playoff push for once. It seems like Patrick Kane is a good bet to captain Team USA at the Olympics.
19. Pittsburgh Penguins. Right now, with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin injured, they probably deserve to be lower. The preseason without them has been a window to what life will become sooner rather than later. They need to stay in reach of the playoff race until their stars get back or it could be a wasted year.
20. Montreal Canadiens. After one of the flukiest trips to the Cup final in the last 30 years, didn't see the Habs even making the playoffs after it was determined Shea Weber would be out for the season. Last week's stunning announcement that goalie Carey Price is entering the league's Player Assistance Program adds to the doubt.
21. Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes were late to camp but signed. They seem to be a team on the rise. Will be interesting to get an early look at them here Oct. 19.
22. Los Angeles Kings. Tough loss last week with 2020 No. 2 overall pick Quinton Byfield suffering a fractured ankle. Adding Viktor Arvidsson and Philip Danault to their Stanley Cup alums and a young group that features top-line winger Alex Iafallo of Eden accelerates their rebuild.
23. Calgary Flames. There are pieces in place but a lot feels like same-old, same-old too when you're talking Darryl Sutter, Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, etc. Would an Eichel model be of interest perhaps?
24. Nashville Predators. Pekka Rinne retired. Ryan Ellis was traded to Philly and Viktor Arvidsson was sent to Los Angeles. The championship window, which got within two wins of a Stanley Cup in 2017, is closed in the Music City. They'll miss the playoffs for first time since 2014.
25. Ottawa Senators. You have to like this kind of rebuild. Sabres have to be viewing its incremental progress with a wary eye, given that it's a division rival. Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle make anybody's top tier. Will Matt Murray make enough saves?
26. San Jose Sharks. They're reportedly happy now that Evander Kane isn't around. Let's see how long that feeling lasts. Can James Reimer carry things in goal? The heat has to be on GM Doug Wilson.
27. Columbus Blue Jackets. The infernal Nationwide Arena cannon might bellow quite a bit more this year if Patrik Laine returns to form. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins was signed long-term but suspicious minds wonder how things will go without John Tortorella behind the bench and former assistant Brad Larsen now in charge.
28. New Jersey Devils. Lindy Ruff really wanted one more chance if he inquired about the Sabres' job with Jason Botterill in 2019 and then agreed to take on this heavy lift. The Devils broke the bank for Dougie Hamilton (seven years, $63 million) and need to keep seeing growth from Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. But the Metropolitan Division remains too tough.
29. Detroit Red Wings. Another rebuild that has direct impact on the Sabres, and fans in Motown implicitly trust GM and Stanley Cup hero Steve Yzerman. Trading for Carolina goalie and Calder Trophy finalist Alex Nedeljkovic looks like a shrewd move. But winger Jakub Vrana's long-term shoulder injury is a major blow.
30. Buffalo Sabres. They may have finally found their coach and the 9-11-2 finish under Don Granato last year was encouraging. But the Eichel distraction is a large one and the loss of Reinhart is key too. The seemingly annual question: Will they get any saves? Goalies Craig Anderson (at age 40 and not the 2017 version) and Dustin Tokarski have to produce.
31. Arizona Coyotes. Issues about getting a new arena built will be the story of the season. This is a thin lineup and how long will Phil Kessel be there? Have sympathy for old friends Johan Larsson and Carter Hutton. On paper, they should be terrible but they did go 5-1 in preseason. Hmm.
32. Anaheim Ducks. There are GM hot seats all over California with Wilson in San Jose, Rob Blake in Los Angeles and Bob Murray in Anaheim. With a worst-since-the-1970s 8.9% power play ranking last year, a terrible offense needs help. John Gibson gets no support in net.