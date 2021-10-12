NHL power rankings: Lightning are charged up to go for three in a row

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups is never easy. The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it through two of the most mentally grueling playoff runs in NHL history.

They survived the 2020 playoff bubbles of Toronto and Edmonton to beat the Dallas Stars in the Cup final and won again in July, ultimately prevailing in the Covid season over a Montreal team that somehow got there and pushed the series to Game 6.

Now comes the quest for a three-peat, something no team has accomplished since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.

And let's not forget the Lightning are back in the Atlantic Division with the Sabres. After not seeing them since New Year's Eve of 2019, the Sabres are back to four meetings with the Bolts this season. Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt said he watched virtually all of the playoff games the last two years and Tampa's show was particularly instructive.

"They're all just going to be flying around making plays and it's going to be times where you think that you need to try something and maybe the better play is just get the puck in and live to fight another day," Mittelstadt said during training camp. "You definitely take things from them. I think you watch (Nikita) Kucherov, watch the way he moves and skates it's pretty ridiculous.