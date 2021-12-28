NHL postpones Sabres' game in Montreal scheduled for Jan. 8

The Sabres’ first trip to Montreal since March 2020 will have to wait.

With capacity limitations in place in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada, the National Hockey League announced Tuesday that four Canadiens home games in January will be postponed and rescheduled, including their matchup against the Sabres on Sat., Jan. 8.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The league also postponed January games in Canada involving Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa because owners want to wait until there is an opportunity to earn more in ticket sales.

After completing more than a quarter of their schedule without any issues, the Sabres have had five games postponed in response to the rash of Covid-19 cases around the NHL. In addition to the one in Montreal, Buffalo has the following games that need to be rescheduled: Dec. 20 vs. Columbus, Dec. 22 vs. Colorado, Dec. 23 at Columbus and Dec. 27 vs. the New York Islanders.

The Sabres haven’t played a game in Montreal since March 23, 2019, and they were preparing to play in the city’s Bell Centre in March 2020 when the NHL announced it was suspending the season in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NHL plans to reschedule some games for February after the league decided to withdraw from the Winter Olympics.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.