Calder Trophy finalist Owen Power was named to the NHL All-Rookie team by the league late Monday. Power is the 10th player in Buffalo Sabres history to earn an all-rookie honors and the first since Victor Olofsson in 2019-20.

Power participated in Monday's NHL Awards Show as a finalist for rookie of the year and finished third to Seattle's Matty Beniers and Edmonton's Stuart Skinner. That trio was on the all-rookie team along with Ottawa defensemen Jake Sanderson and forwards Wyatt Johnston (Dallas) and Mattias Maccelli (Phoenix).

Mike Harrington: Sabres start draft week by celebrating Owen Power's rookie year, and the future is now We come to the draft city every year looking to see which futures the Sabres invest in. But for probably the first time in a decade, this trip to Nashville isn't solely about that. It's about continuing to tinker and build a team right now, Mike Harrington writes.

Beniers won the Calder balloting with 1,836 points, including 160 first-place votes. Skinner had 1,074 (24 firsts) and Power had 929, consisting of nine firsts, 60 seconds, 61 thirds, 31 fourths and 21 fifths. Sabres winger Jack Quinn finished 12th in the balloting with three points.

The other prominent Sabres-related item in the awards was Rasmus Dahlin finishing eighth in the Norris Trophy voting for best defenseman with 262 points. Dahlin didn't have a first-place vote and appeared on 84 of 196 ballots, getting six second-place votes, 23 thirds, 25 fourths and 30 fifths. Voters could list only five players.

Dahlin also narrowly missed making the defense list on the two NHL all-star teams. He had 229 points in that voting to finish sixth and the top four were named all-stars.

In other awards:

Hart Trophy: Tage Thompson finished in 14th place with 14 points (one third and three fourths).

Jack Adams: Don Granato finished in 16th place with one point (one third)

Lady Byng: Victor Olofsson finished tied for 37th with four points, Alex Tuch finished tied for 39th with three points and Jeff Skinner finished tied for 48th with one point.

NHL All-Star team: Thompson finished tied for ninth at center (2 points), Skinner finished ninth at left wing (6 points).

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, Selke, Masterton and the All-Star teams. The NHL Broadcasters Association votes for the Jack Adams and the league's GMs vote for the Vezina.