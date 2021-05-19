NHL announces June 2 as date for draft lottery; Sabres have top odds at 16.6%

You can now mark your calendars. The NHL Draft Lottery is going to be held on June 2 at NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J.

By virtue of their 31st-place finish in the overall standings, the Sabres will have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick at 16.6%, although that number is down from previous years because of the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken to the 15 non-playoff teams entered in the lottery.

The Kraken enter the lottery as the No. 3 seed and owning the exact same lottery odds as No. 4 New Jersey at 10.3%. Anaheim is second behind the Sabres at 12.1%.

The Sabres last won the lottery in 2018 when they selected Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick in Dallas. They lost the lottery when they had the league's worst record in both 2014 and 2015, taking Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, respectively, with the No. 2 choices in those drafts.

