NHL announces June 2 as date for draft lottery; Sabres have top odds at 16.6%

You can now mark your calendars. The NHL Draft Lottery is going to be held on June 2 at NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J.
The coaching search is only one piece of a pivotal offseason for the struggling franchise.
By virtue of their 31st-place finish in the overall standings, the Sabres will have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick at 16.6%, although that number is down from previous years because of the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken to the 15 non-playoff teams entered in the lottery.
The Kraken enter the lottery as the No. 3 seed and owning the exact same lottery odds as No. 4 New Jersey at 10.3%. Anaheim is second behind the Sabres at 12.1%.
The Sabres last won the lottery in 2018 when they selected Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick in Dallas. They lost the lottery when they had the league's worst record in both 2014 and 2015, taking Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, respectively, with the No. 2 choices in those drafts.
Support Local Journalism
Under new rules this year, the lottery selects only the top two choices, meaning a team can only drop two spots. That ensures the Sabres of no worse than the No. 3 pick and the Kraken no worse than No. 5.
The complete odds are as follows:
Buffalo 16.6%, Anaheim 12.1%, Seattle 10.3%, New Jersey 10.3%, Columbus 8.5%, Detroit 7.6%, San Jose 6.7%, Los Angeles 5.8%, Vancouver 5.4%, Ottawa 4.5%, Arizona 3.1%, Chicago 2.7%, Calgary 2.2%, Philadelphia 1.8%, Dallas 1.4%, New York Rangers 1.0%.
The Rangers won last year's lottery and the right to take winger Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick.
Arizona's No. 1 pick was forfeited in August by the league in sanctions involving unauthorized physical testing of draft-eligible players. If the Coyotes win either lottery draw, that draw will be done over.
The 14 clubs not selected in the lottery will be assigned draft selections 3-16 in inverse order of regular-season points.
The NHL draft will be held virtually over two days with Round 1 on July 23, followed by Rounds 2-7 on July 24.