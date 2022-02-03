NHL All-Stars set to put on a big show in Vegas, both inside and outside the arena

The Skills are Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the game is Saturday at 3 on ABC, with both networks getting their first chance at the event since signing their new rightsholders deals to start this season.

The game will maintain the same format it has used since 2016, with 3-on-3 play among teams formed by the league's four divisions. Each team will play a 20-minute semifinal game, with the two winners advancing to the 20-minute championship. The 11 players on the winning team will split a $1 million prize.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is the Sabres' representative in the game and he is the only blueliner entered in the Accuracy Shooting challenge. His opponents are Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, Arizona's Clayton Keller, Carolina's Sebastian Aho, Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel, Anaheim's Troy Terry, Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau, Boston's Patrice Bergeron and Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault.

Dahlin has seven goals and 28 points in 44 games this season while averaging 23:46 of ice time a night, more than two minutes a game above last season's career high of 21:36. Especially in the past two months, he's drawn big minutes and big praise from coach Don Granato.