NHL admits it was wrong to overturn Victor Olofsson's tying goal for the Sabres

The offside call that overturned Victor Olofsson’s tying goal for the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night shouldn’t have occurred, the National Hockey League admitted Saturday.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, NHL Senior Executive Vice President Colin Campbell explained that the call on the ice that Olofsson scored with 56.2 seconds remaining in regulation should have stood. The Sabres made one final push after the goal was overturned, but they were unable to break through in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers inside KeyBank Center.

“The original call on the ice, ‘good goal,’ should have stood because video replay could not definitively determine that the stick of Buffalo Player Victor Olofsson touched the puck before Rasmus Dahlin tagged up," the statement read. "In instances when video replay cannot definitively determine a play, League policy is to stay with the original call on the ice."

Initially, officials checked the video to ensure that the puck crossed the goal line after Olofsson fired a shot from the left-wing circle. Then an on-ice official announced that while Olofsson indeed scored, the NHL's Situation Room was checking to see if there was offside before the goal.