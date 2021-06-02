Next steps for Jack Eichel, Sabres uncertain with 12-week period of rest complete

Inside the Sabres: Predicting which unrestricted free agents return to Buffalo More change is on the horizon for the Sabres, but the extent of that change won’t be determined until after GM Kevyn Adams completes his search for the team’s next coach.

Adams declined to speculate what he expects to hear from Eichel’s camp in the coming days. If Eichel’s public expression of frustration was any indication, it’s unlikely he’ll be pleased with the Sabres’ refusal to approve the surgery.

On May 10, only two days after the Sabres completed a regular season in which they finished at the bottom of the NHL for the fourth time in eight years, Eichel told the media that a “disconnect” developed between him and the team stemming from desire to have surgery. This fueled trade speculation and Adams’ rebuttal to reporters two days later painted a clearer picture.

According to Adams, the Sabres’ doctors – and a medical expert sought out by Eichel for a second opinion – agreed on a “conservative rehab approach” for 12 weeks before imaging would determine next steps. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the artificial disk replacement Eichel wanted has never been done on an NHL player. The only notable professional athlete to have the procedure is mixed martial artist Chris Weidman.

If Eichel still wants the procedure, his only recourse would be filing a grievance with the NHL Players’ Association, a process that could give him and his representatives an opportunity to present their case to an independent arbitrator.