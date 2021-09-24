New season, contract with Sabres help lift some of Rasmus Dahlin's burdens

Dahlin's wondrous hands and skating were immediately on display Friday the second he hit the ice. He was dipsy-doodling around the net, curling the puck on his stick with his circle. During one 3-on-1 drill, he took a Dylan Cozens feed and burned minor-league goalie Mat Robson with a quick wrist shot from the slot.

Dahlin was dominant defensively on 1-on-1 drills as well. At least on this day, nobody was getting by him.

"There's a lot of baggage, an extra challenge that comes with being a phenom," said Granato. "And a lot of times it pulls you out of the moment, pulls you out of being yourself. You feel like you have to live up to something and we've tried to distance him from trying to live up to something. Let's just find out what you are."

Dahlin had nine goals and 44 points in his rookie year but was a broken player much of last year, with just 23 points in 56 games and an NHL-worst minus-36 rating. But in the final 20 games under Granato, Dahlin had 11 points, led the team in 5-on-5 ice time and averaged more than 23 minutes overall. And he stopped fretting over his mistakes.

"Those players can be their own worst enemy. And as a reflex they are," Granato said of top draft picks. "They throw the weight of the world on themselves. And that's not healthy all the time. So it's finding that balance."