New Sabres defenseman Will Butcher motivated to 'prove people wrong' this season

“For me, I just tried to be a great teammate at the end of the day,” said Butcher. “It wasn’t a situation I wanted to be in, by any means. You always want to be playing and the games I did get to play, put my best effort out there and did whatever I could to help the team win. The whole season that’s what I did. I was proud of myself at the end of the year. Even though I didn’t get to play as much, I was a good teammate and helped when I could when I was in there.”

It wasn’t until late in the season that Butcher was placed in a prominent role, as he averaged 20:45 of ice time while recording eight assists in 12 games from April 20 through May 10. He had a pair of multipoint games, including three assists during a loss at Pittsburgh, and showed mettle by blocking six shots against the Islanders in the Devils’ second-to-last game of the season.

The strong finish wasn’t enough to change the Devils’ plans. When the season ended, Butcher knew he was going to be exposed in the expansion draft and, if unselected, would likely be shopped on the trade market. It wasn’t a discouraging update for Butcher.

“I took that as a sign of hope from me because I don’t want to be somewhere where I don’t get to play,” said Butcher. “I was excited about it and thought I would benefit from a fresh start.”