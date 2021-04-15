New power broker for Sabres: Kevyn Adams calls Jason Karmanos a 'critical hire'

Adams was a grinder and locker room leader while Karmanos, the son of the owner, served as executive vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager. Karmanos served as vice president of hockey and assistant GM in Pittsburgh from 2014-2020, winning Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Asked how he can help Adams spark a culture turnover in Buffalo, Karmanos took a cautious approach.

"I'm a big believer that when you're an outsider to an organization, you're just that," he said. "You might have an opinion, you have an outside perspective. But until you get in and start talking to people that are within the organization and understanding the processes that are in place, your opinion isn't what it needs to be."

Karmanos, whose role includes that of GM of the Rochester Amerks, said he is reporting to Buffalo Monday to get glimpses of the Sabres' three-game series against the Boston Bruins as well as the Amerks' games against Syracuse and Utica. He will then be heading to Frisco and Plano, Texas, for the World Under-18 Championship April 26-May 6.