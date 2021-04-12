New contract for goalie Linus Ullmark a 'priority for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams

"I think that’s an important relationship to have with your players. It’s not about dollars and cents. It’s more about vision and where are we headed and why. We’ve had those conversations and we’ll continue to work at it, but priority for us is absolutely to sign Linus and he and his agent both know that.”

The Sabres can ill afford to lose Ullmark. The organization already lacks goaltending depth, as prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is still one to two years away from being ready for a full-time job in the NHL. Luukkonen, a 22-year-old chosen by the Sabres in the second round of the 2017 draft, has an .888 save percentage in 14 games with the Rochester Americans this season.

Buffalo’s other promising goalie prospect, Erik Portillo, had an outstanding debut season at the University of Michigan, but the 20-year-old was the primary backup behind an established. upperclassman. Portillo appeared in only seven games for the Wolverines, though he had a .935 save percentage.

The Sabres’ other goalies to appear in at least one NHL game this season – Carter Hutton, Dustin Tokarski and Jonas Johansson – have combined for a 1-19-3 record.