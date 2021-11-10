Never known to avoid a challenge, Peyton Krebs now a key player in Sabres' plan

As a rookie with the Ice in 2017-18, Krebs had 17 goals and 54 points in 67 games despite playing with the expectations of being selected first overall in the WHL bantam draft. He had an uncanny ability to find time and space in the offensive zone, making up for any deficiency in his game. When Krebs pinpointed defense as a weakness, he plotted a plan to improve and developed into a reliable two-way force. Krebs' development was the blueprint for how the Ice wanted to build a team.

Too many players on the roster didn’t match Krebs’ work ethic and difficult decisions needed to be made. Before the 2018-19 season, Kootenay management knew Krebs was going to be the next captain. But no one would have blamed Krebs for expressing frustration when it became apparent the club was going young. A big season offensively would bolster his draft stock and solidify him as a high first-round draft choice. A down year could have impacted his hockey career for the worse.

Opponents were using defensemen up to three years older and 40 pounds heavier to try to intimidate Krebs with a big hit every time he touched the puck.