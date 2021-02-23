More bad news for Sabres defense: Will Borgen has surgery for fractured forearm

NEWARK, N.J. – The Buffalo Sabres learned of another big blow to their defense Tuesday afternoon with the news that rookie Will Borgen has undergone surgery for a fractured right forearm and will be out six to eight weeks.

Borgen, 24, suffered the injury blocking a shot while killing a penalty during Saturday's 3-2 win over New Jersey in Prudential Center. Coach Ralph Krueger initially termed the injury as day to day and held out hope that Borgen would only miss Monday's game on Long Island.

But a further evaluation revealed the break and Borgen is now out of the lineup for the long term. Still, the team's timetable gives Borgen a window to return for some games before the season ends May 8.

The injury was particularly ill-timed because Borgen had earned the first regular NHL duty of his career. He played well in his four games off the taxi squad, joining Rasmus Dahlin on a pair Saturday and getting a career-high ice time figure of 19:01.