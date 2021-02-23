 Skip to main content
More bad news for Sabres defense: Will Borgen has surgery for fractured forearm
More bad news for Sabres defense: Will Borgen has surgery for fractured forearm

Borgen battles

Sabres defenseman Will Borgen (3) and New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) tangle against the boards during the third period on Feb. 15 in KeyBank Center.

 Derek Gee

NEWARK, N.J. – The Buffalo Sabres learned of another big blow to their defense Tuesday afternoon with the news that rookie Will Borgen has undergone surgery for a fractured right forearm and will be out six to eight weeks.

Borgen, 24, suffered the injury blocking a shot while killing a penalty during Saturday's 3-2 win over New Jersey in Prudential Center. Coach Ralph Krueger initially termed the injury as day to day and held out hope that Borgen would only miss Monday's game on Long Island.

But a further evaluation revealed the break and Borgen is now out of the lineup for the long term. Still, the team's timetable gives Borgen a window to return for some games before the season ends May 8.

The injury was particularly ill-timed because Borgen had earned the first regular NHL duty of his career. He played well in his four games off the taxi squad, joining Rasmus Dahlin on a pair Saturday and getting a career-high ice time figure of 19:01.

So the Sabres are now down three defenseman, with Rasmus Ristolainen recovering from Covid-19 and Jake McCabe done for the year with impending knee surgery. In Tuesday's game at New Jersey, the Sabres are likely to go with the same six defenseman who played in the 3-2 loss to the Islanders. Dahlin played with Colin Miller in that game while the other pairs were Brandon Montour with Matt Irwin and Henri Jokiharju with Brandon Davidson.

Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald were added to the Sabres' taxi squad Sunday.

