Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Colorado Avalanche. Injured Kadri may be out until playoffs. (1)

2. Florida Panthers. Depth among their forwards lines is startling. (2)

Observations: Sabres blow another lead as Panthers roar back to win in final minute Though the Buffalo Sabres had a 3-1 lead through one period, the Florida Panthers got even after 40 minutes and handed Buffalo a heartbreaking 4-3 victory as Sam Bennett converted a tap-in off an Aleksander Barkov feed with 37.3 seconds left in regulation.

3. Carolina Hurricanes. Sabres saw intense forecheck pressure. (3)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews sets franchise mark with No. 55 at Dallas, gets 56 in OT. (5)

5. New York Rangers. Will go as far as Shesterkin can take them. (7)

6. Calgary Flames. Gaudreau will get first career 100-point season. (9)

7. Tampa Bay Lightning. Sabres return Sunday for first time since November, 2019. (4)

8. Boston Bruins. Marchand joins Pastrnak in 30-goal club. (8)

9. Pittsburgh Penguins. Letang has 53 assists among his 60 points. (6)

10. Minnesota Wild. Fleury's first four: 3-1, 2.30/.930. (10)

11. St. Louis Blues. Rugged opponent for Sabres to host on Thursday. (11)

12. Edmonton Oilers. First California sweep in franchise history. (13)

13. Nashville Predators. Josi sets franchise record with 87th point. (14)

14. Washington Capitals. Not enough goaltending to survive a first-round series.(12)

15. Los Angeles Kings. Fell behind Oilers in battle for second in Pacific. (15)

16. Dallas Stars. Not taking advantage of games in hand over Vegas. (16)

17. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel with 10 goals, 18 points in 24 games. (17)

18. Vancouver Canucks. Everything came up blackjack in road rout of Vegas. (20)

19. New York Islanders. Will simply run out of time in bid to catch Caps. (19)

20. Winnipeg Jets. Lost three straight with Connor on Covid list. (18)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets. Dud of a season for Korpisalo, who needs hip surgery. (21)

22. San Jose Sharks. In wake of Wilson's resignation, new GM hire will have big rebuild ahead. (22)

23. Anaheim Ducks. Fabulous career for 2003 draftee Getzlaf, who announces retirement. (24)

24. Detroit Red Wings. Two-game win streak kept Sabres from getting ahead of them. (25)

25. Buffalo Sabres. Feel the Power that will be added to the defense corps. (23)

Inside the NHL: Five things Sabres can do in the Owen Power lab the rest of the way The pride of Michigan via Mississauga, Ont., is going to have a chance to play eight games this season, a veritable hockey lab for the Buffalo coaches to assimilate the No. 1 overall pick into NHL life on and off the ice and give him a huge head start on the 2022-23 campaign.

26. Chicago Blackhawks. Blanked at home by Kraken. Yeesh. (26)

27. Ottawa Senators. Stuetzle down with knee injury from game vs. Habs. (27)

28. Philadelphia Flyers. Sabres' home-and-home with them next weekend a tad easier than ones with Canes and Panthers. (28)

29. Seattle Kraken. Grubauer gets 20th career shutout in win at Chicago. (30)

30. New Jersey Devils. Not much left to watch with Hughes out for season. (29)

31. Montreal Canadiens. Season-high seven goals in win at New Jersey. (32)

32. Arizona Coyotes. Big reception for Ekman-Larsson as he returns with Canucks. (31)

