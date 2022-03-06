Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Game of the Week comes Thursday night at Carolina. (1)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. Opened four-game homestand by rallying for OT win over Penguins. (2)
3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Eight players with 10+ goals, led by Stamkos' 27. (4)
4. Florida Panthers. Reinhart returns Monday, entered weekend with 50 points in 51 games. (3)
With their first full house since Dec. 11 and a chance to take over first place in the Atlantic Division theirs for the taking, the Leafs laid an egg. But for the Sabres, the 5-1 victory in their first trip to Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019, rates as a signature road win on their season.
5. New York Rangers. Wonder if Drury pulls a go-for-it move at deadline. (8)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel, and not Crosby, leads team in goals (27) and points (57). (6)
7. Toronto Maple Leafs. Major crisis in goal as Campbell, Mrazek are both struggling. (5)
8. Calgary Flames. Pacific favorite, now that 11 of the next 13 are at home. (7)
9. Boston Bruins. Hats on the ice in Vegas for Smith's three-goal game. (12)
10. St. Louis Blues. Kyrou hits 50 points in 49 games. (9)
Two third-period goals from Skinner lifted Buffalo past Minnesota at KeyBank Center Friday.
11. Minnesota Wild. Left Buffalo headed for franchise-record nine-game homestand. (10)
12. Dallas Stars. Points in five straight include 3 OT wins. (17).
13. Los Angeles Kings. Pacific surprise in second place as they hit town Sunday. (14)
14. Washington Capitals. Simply trying to hold last wild card. (11)
15. Nashville Predators. Put on a great show outdoors with Lightning. (13)
16. Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel here Thursday: What will the reaction be? (15)
17. Edmonton Oilers. Need help at deadline from GM Holland. (16)
18. Anaheim Ducks. Fell just short of three-goal comeback vs. Vegas. (18)
19. Vancouver Canucks. Early Boudreau boost got them in the hunt, but remain on the outside of playoffs. (20)
20. Columbus Blue Jackets. Rick Nash is first in franchise history to get number retired. (19)
21. Winnipeg Jets. Ehlers back after missing six weeks with knee injury. (21)
22. Detroit Red Wings. Strong presence at home with 16-11-3 record. (22)
23. San Jose Sharks. Seventh in Pacific, rebuild pending. (23)
24. New York Islanders. Interesting to see if Chara stays or goes. (24)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. DeBrincat sinks Oilers in OT. (25)
26. Buffalo Sabres. Lots of maturity moments in wins over Leafs and Wild. (29)
27. Ottawa Senators. Fell behind Sabres with three straight losses. (26)
28. New Jersey Devils. Battling to stay out of Metro cellar. (27)
29. Philadelphia Flyers. Talking to Ristolainen about signing long-term deal. Why? (28)
30. Seattle Kraken. Giordano is best deadline asset. (30)
31. Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis quickly set aside questions about his coaching credentials. (32)
32. Arizona Coyotes. Only teams they've beaten twice: Kraken and ... Avalanche? Seriously. (31)