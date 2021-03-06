Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

19. Columbus Blue Jackets. Tortorella gets the vote of confidence that Krueger didn't get. (22)

20. Calgary Flames. Stealth move to announce a coaching change at midnight. (24)

21. Arizona Coyotes. Are going to need to find a goal scorer at the deadline. (20)

22. New York Rangers. It was awesome to hear fans in the building when Sabres visited. (23)

23. San Jose Sharks. Grey jerseys gotta go. Must stick with teal. (25)

24. Dallas Stars. Season sliding away with 1-6-3 disaster over last 10. (19)

25. Nashville Predators. Just about time to start selling. (27)

26. New Jersey Devils. Only win in last eight was OT triumph over Sabres. (21)

27. Vancouver Canucks. Benning says Green stays as coach. We'll see. (29)

28. Anaheim Ducks. Last in West after 1-6-3 slump. (28)

29. Ottawa Senators. Are 5-5 in last 10 after 3-12-1 start. (30)