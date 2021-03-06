Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs. Allowed one goal in three-game sweep in Edmonton. (1)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Stunned Hawks on Killorn OT goal with 0.1 seconds left. (3)
3. Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty singes Sharks for third OT winner of the season (4)
4. Florida Panthers. No. 1,000 for Yandle set for Sunday vs. Carolina. (2)
5. Carolina Hurricanes. "Storm Surge" comes out as fans make their return. (6)
6. Boston Bruins. A shame that a great video tribute to Chara came in empty arena. (5)
👏 👏 👏 #ThankYouZee pic.twitter.com/2Fp2RhSxlp— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 4, 2021
7. New York Islanders. They lock games down against everybody, not just Sabres. (14)
8. Washington Capitals. Another reckless, unnecessary hit by Wilson on Bruins' Carlo. (9)
9. Philadelphia Flyers. Have games in hand on leaders in the East. (8)
10. Winnipeg Jets. Play first of three straight in Toronto on Tuesday night. (10)
11. Chicago Blackhawks. With Toews out, this is Kane's team as he hits No. 1,000. (12)
12. St. Louis Blues. NHL-high 10th road win as Hoffman crowns Kings in OT. (18)
13. Colorado Avalanche. Concussion concerns for MacKinnon. (11)
14. Minnesota Wild. Pulled even with Avs in West thanks to 7-2-1 run. (13)
15. Montreal Canadiens. Hoping change of goalie coaches can make Price right. (17)
16. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby's stay on Covid list lasted only one game. (15)
17. Edmonton Oilers. Sobering triple thumping at hands of the Leafs. (7)
18. Los Angeles Kings. Love the Reverse Retro combo of purple jersey with Gretzky-era black logo. (16)
19. Columbus Blue Jackets. Tortorella gets the vote of confidence that Krueger didn't get. (22)
20. Calgary Flames. Stealth move to announce a coaching change at midnight. (24)
21. Arizona Coyotes. Are going to need to find a goal scorer at the deadline. (20)
22. New York Rangers. It was awesome to hear fans in the building when Sabres visited. (23)
23. San Jose Sharks. Grey jerseys gotta go. Must stick with teal. (25)
24. Dallas Stars. Season sliding away with 1-6-3 disaster over last 10. (19)
25. Nashville Predators. Just about time to start selling. (27)
26. New Jersey Devils. Only win in last eight was OT triumph over Sabres. (21)
27. Vancouver Canucks. Benning says Green stays as coach. We'll see. (29)
28. Anaheim Ducks. Last in West after 1-6-3 slump. (28)
29. Ottawa Senators. Are 5-5 in last 10 after 3-12-1 start. (30)
30. Detroit Red Wings. Had power play drought that stretched to 0 for 36. (31)