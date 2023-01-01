Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Fenway will make a fine repeat host of Monday's Winter Classic. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Four shutouts during franchise-record 10-game winning streak. (2)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews entered Saturday's game at Colorado three points shy of 500. (3)

4. Dallas Stars. Shooting atop Central with 7-2-1 run. (8)

5. Vegas Golden Knights. No timetable for return of Eichel, who has missed 12 games. (4)

6. Los Angeles Kings. Overcame Avs to improve to 6-0-1 since third-period debacle in Buffalo. (13)

7. New Jersey Devils. Hughes' 20th is empty netter to seal win over Pens. (6)

8. Tampa Bay Lightning. Really heating up at home with 14-4-1 record. (10)

9. Winnipeg Jets. Dropped three straight before bouncing back vs. Canucks. (5)

10. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin with 37 goals in 59 career games vs. Sabres heading into Tuesday's meeting. (11)

11. New York Rangers. Just one goal in last two games, losses vs. Caps and Bolts. (9)

12. New York Islanders. Won three straight to move into last wild-card slot. (17)

13. Pittsburgh Penguins. How many more outdoor games is NHL going to put Crosby in? (7)

14. Colorado Avalanche. First visit by Vegas comes Monday night. (15)

15. Minnesota Wild. Eight-game home winning streak ended by Dallas. (12)

16. Edmonton Oilers. Five-point night in Seattle gets McDavid faster to 70 than anyone since Lemieux and Jagr in 1996. (16)

17. Calgary Flames. Six of next seven on road, starting Tuesday in Winnipeg. (18)

18. Seattle Kraken. Closed December 3-7-1 to fall to fourth in Pacific. (14)

19. Buffalo Sabres. The Goathead jerseys are 4-0 and opponents have been outscored, 24-8. (20)

20. St. Louis Blues. As malaise continues, O'Reilly looking more like key piece of trade bait. (22)

21. Detroit Red Wings. Had nothing for 40 minutes in Buffalo after massive comeback in Pittsburgh. (19)

22. Florida Panthers. Sabres tied in points and have four games in hand over 2022 Presidents' Trophy winners. (21)

23. Ottawa Senators. Tough back-to-back foe for Sabres Sunday night after coming from Boston. (26)

24. Nashville Predators. Buried Ducks for fifth six-goal game on the road. (24)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Horvat's contract status looming over season. (25)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Swept Leafs for second consecutive season. (29)

27. Montreal Canadiens. Concern growing over hard hits No. 1 overall pick Slafkovsky is taking. (23)

28. Philadelphia Flyers. Seven of last nine decided by one goal but record just 2-3-2. (27)

29. San Jose Sharks. Have NHL-worst 4-10-6 home record after OT loss to Flyers. (28)

30. Anaheim Ducks. Stunned Vegas in shootout as Gibson made 49 saves. (31)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Seven straight losses; too bad Sabres couldn't get there Tuesday. (30)

32. Chicago Blackhawks. Start run of seven straight home games Sunday vs. Sharks, but are just 5-12-2 in United Center. (32)