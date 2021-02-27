Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs. A three-game Matthews vs. McDavid roadie? Sign us up. (1)
2. Florida Panthers. Journeyman Driedger has taken over crease from Bobrovsky. (2)
3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Allowed only three goals in three straight wins over Hurricanes. (6)
4. Vegas Golden Knights. Four-game showdown with Wild over eight days starts Monday. (4)
5. Boston Bruins. Outscored, 13-4, in two losses since Lake Tahoe return. (3)
6. Carolina Hurricanes. Heavy battle afoot in Central. (5)
7. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid hits 40 points in just 22 games. (15)
8. Philadelphia Flyers. Latest team to battle Covid troubles. (11)
9. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin with only one goal in seven games. (8)
10. Winnipeg Jets. Might settle in behind Leafs and Oilers in North. (13)
11. Colorado Avalanche. Injuries, inconsistent play. (7)
12. Chicago Blackhawks. Easily the surprise of the Central. (16)
13. Minnesota Wild. Climbing fast to second in West. (22)
14. New York Islanders. Bad matchup for Sabres, who start three-game series in Coliseum on Thursday. (12)
Support Local Journalism
15. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby still producing, with 16 points in 18 games. (18)
16. Los Angeles Kings. Jumped into playoff spot with six-game win streak. (23)
17. Montreal Canadiens. With pressure hot, GM Bergevin sacrificed coach. (10)
18. St. Louis Blues. On 3-6-1 slide and holding negative goal differential. (9)
19. Dallas Stars. Needs wins with all their games in hand. (14)
20. Arizona Coyotes. Cardiac Kids pulling off late miracles but need better starts. (20)
21. New Jersey Devils. If Lindy could only fix his horrid penalty kill. (17)
22. Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine with six goals in 10 games since trade. (19)
23. New York Rangers. Sabres' first game with fans is Tuesday night at MSG. (25)
24. Calgary Flames. Rittich came three minutes away from back-to-back shutouts in Toronto. (21)
25. San Jose Sharks. Couture is first on club to 10 goals. (24)
26. Buffalo Sabres. Skinner drama is club's latest soap opera. (28)
27. Nashville Predators. Pressure building on GM Poile and coach Hynes. (29)
28. Anaheim Ducks. Top prospect and Team USA junior stud Zegras gets call from AHL. (26)
29. Vancouver Canucks. Getting drubbed on road in North at 3-8. (27)
30. Ottawa Senators. Three straight wins, including two over Habs that sealed Julien's fate. (30)
31. Detroit Red Wings. Found some footing at 3-3-1 in last seven. (31)