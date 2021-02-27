Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

11. Colorado Avalanche. Injuries, inconsistent play. (7)

12. Chicago Blackhawks. Easily the surprise of the Central. (16)

13. Minnesota Wild. Climbing fast to second in West. (22)

14. New York Islanders. Bad matchup for Sabres, who start three-game series in Coliseum on Thursday. (12)

15. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby still producing, with 16 points in 18 games. (18)

16. Los Angeles Kings. Jumped into playoff spot with six-game win streak. (23)

17. Montreal Canadiens. With pressure hot, GM Bergevin sacrificed coach. (10)

18. St. Louis Blues. On 3-6-1 slide and holding negative goal differential. (9)

19. Dallas Stars. Needs wins with all their games in hand. (14)

20. Arizona Coyotes. Cardiac Kids pulling off late miracles but need better starts. (20)

21. New Jersey Devils. If Lindy could only fix his horrid penalty kill. (17)