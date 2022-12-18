Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Pastrnak gets 40th point in 29th game. (1)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner's point streak ends at 23 games, third-longest of salary cap era. (3)

3. Vegas Golden Knights. Note for Sabres visit on Monday: Just 8-7 at home but 14-2-1 on road. (4)

4. New Jersey Devils. Sudden 0-3-1 rut in seven-day stretch. (2)

5. Carolina Hurricanes. Pair or showdowns this week vs. red-hot Pens. (8)

6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Seven-game win streak includes five by one or two goals. (10)

7. Dallas Stars. Old friend Colin Miller is plus-15 on defense. (6)

8. Tampa Bay Lightning. Busy road trip at Montreal, Toronto and Detroit before Friday's game in Buffalo. (9)

9. Winnipeg Jets. Brutal back-to-back this week at Boston and Washington. (5)

10. Seattle Kraken. Lost five of six: mere A slump or reality setting in? (7)

Observations: Short-handed Sabres get huge night from Luukkonen in stunner over Avalanche If you want to rate the signature win for this Buffalo Sabres season, the choice should be easy. Playing short-handed with only five defenseman against the defending Stanley Cup champions, you have to give the Sabres full marks for their 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

11. New York Rangers. Snapped Leafs' unbeaten streak with fifth straight win. (22)

12. New York Islanders. Blew early 2-0 lead at Arizona, got swept in season series. (11)

13. Los Angeles Kings. Rallied from 2-0 deficit to win at Boston in shootout after disaster in Buffalo. (15)

14. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid's 60th point comes in Game 31, quickest in NHL since 1995-96. (13)

15. Minnesota Wild. Fleury with 11 wins but only at .294/.899 (16)

16. Washington Capitals. Club 800: Wayne, Gordie and Ovi. (18)

17. Florida Panthers. Reinhart at nine goals, 20 points in 31 games. (14)

18. Detroit Red Wings. Major offensive rut with four goals in 0-3-1 slump. (12)

19. Colorado Avalanche. With MacKinnon out, Rantanen is their entire offense. (19)

20. Buffalo Sabres. Incredible work by short-handed defense corps in Denver. (24)

21. Calgary Flames. Another back-slider at 0-2-3 heading into California trip. (17)

22. Montreal Canadiens. Follow Sabres into Arizona on Monday. (21)

23. Vancouver Canucks. Horvat trade seems inevitable. (23)

24. Nashville Predators. Fell out of playoff spot with 0-3-2 slide. (20)

25. St. Louis Blues. Have 31 points in 31 games but that minus-19 goal differential is a bad sign. (25)

26. Ottawa Senators. Winning the summer never matters. (27)

27. Philadelphia Flyers. Went 1-1-2 playing four straight overtime games. (26)

28. San Jose Sharks. Wonder if Reimer becomes a trade target for teams needing goalie help. (28)

29. Arizona Coyotes. Props to the unique, noisy atmosphere of Mullett Arena. (29)

30. Columbus Blue Jackets. Went 2-5, allowing 4.4 goals per game in seven-game stretch. Yikes. (31)

31. Chicago Blackhawks. Just five goals in six-game losing streak. Double yikes. (30)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Goal differential hit minus-60 for first 30 games. Triple yikes. (32)