Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Have 17 wins in a row at home, average 4.1 goals overall. Good luck, Sabres. (2)
2. Florida Panthers. Barkov's 200th goal is also his 500th point. (1)
3. Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy at NHL-high 24 wins. (3)
4. Carolina Hurricanes. Huge games in hand edge on all Metro contenders. (4)
5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Ditto in Atlantic. Five games on Panthers and Bolts. (6)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Soaring with 17-2-1 run in last 20. (5)
7. Minnesota Wild. Spoiled Lundqvist retirement party with win in MSG. (13)
8. St. Louis Blues. Husso (9-2-1, 1.81, .945) has been much better than Binnington. (9)
9. Vegas Golden Knights. Big week ahead: Host Sabres and then All-Stars. (11)
10. Nashville Predators. Josi is a point-a-game player on D. (10)
11. New York Rangers. Quintessential NYC ceremony to retire The King's No. 30. (8)
12. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin is this view's Halfway Hart winner. (7)
13. Boston Bruins. Rask has been terrible (4.29, .844). They didn't need him. (12)
14. Calgary Flames. 62 SOG at Columbus were most by any team since 1991. (17)
15. Los Angeles Kings. Byfield gets first NHL goal. (14)
16. Anaheim Ducks. When do we start calling the move "The Zegras"? (15)
17. Edmonton Oilers. Winning again but sold organizational soul with Kane signing. (22)
18. San Jose Sharks. Message to Edmonton: He's your problem now. (16)
19. Dallas Stars. Got blanked by Caps after Zubov's 56 hits rafters. (18).
20. Vancouver Canucks. Big move under Boudreau: Only three points out of wild card. (21)
21. Winnipeg Jets. Mediocre. Not a playoff team. (19)
22. New York Islanders. Games in hand, No. 5 defense provide hope for playoff miracle. (23)
23. Detroit Red Wings. A 13-7-3 home mark stands out among bottom 13 teams. (20)
24. Chicago Blackhawks. In loss to Avs, both teams scored four in wild third period. (25)
25. Columbus Blue Jackets. Complete home flameout in 6-0 loss to Calgary. (24)
26. New Jersey Devils. Five road wins tied for second-lowest total in league. (26)
27. Ottawa Senators. Fuming to lose Batherson on Dell's absurd hit. (29)
28. Philadelphia Flyers. As Yandle sets Ironman mark, franchise-record winless streak hits 13. (27)
29. Buffalo Sabres. How's your glove hand? They might have a goalie spot for you. (28)
30. Seattle Kraken. First OT win is a big one: On road in Pittsburgh. (30)
31. Arizona Coyotes. A 5,000-seat temp arena for three years? Just go to Houston already. (31)