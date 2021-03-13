Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Need to tighten defense after 16 goals against in four games. (2)
2. Carolina Hurricanes. Seven straight wins – and next six games are vs. Wings, Blue Jackets. (5)
3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews gets 20th goal in 23rd game. (1)
4. Vegas Golden Knights. Pietrangelo out long term with upper-body injury. (3)
5. Florida Panthers. Quenneville deserves much more coach of the year chatter. (4)
6. New York Islanders. At 12-0-2, remain only team without regulation loss at home. (7)
7. Boston Bruins. Still need more secondary scoring. (6)
8. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin here Monday, entered weekend with nine goals and minus-8 rating. (8)
9. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid and Draisaitl made Sens look like a bunch of Pee Wees. (17)
10. Winnipeg Jets. Look like Leafs' biggest challengers in the North. (10)
11. Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov notches first hat trick, remains Calder favorite. (14)
12. Pittsburgh Penguins. Malkin was an absolute monster here Thursday. (16)
13. St. Louis Blues. Three straight losses, all after regulation. (12)
14. Chicago Blackhawks. Nice bounce back in Dallas after blowout loss in Kane's 1,000th. (11)
15. Colorado Avalanche. Still waiting for their big run. (13)
16. Montreal Canadiens. Points in eight of last 10 games. (15)
17. Philadelphia Flyers. At least Sabres finally scored a goal against them. (9)
18. Los Angeles Kings. One nice streak but still only 11 wins in 26 games. (18)
19. Arizona Coyotes Minus-12 goal differential doesn't bode well. (20)
20. Columbus Blue Jackets. Blew 4-1 third-period lead in OT loss to Panthers. (19)
21. Calgary Flames. Squeezed out win over Habs in Sutter's return to bench. (21)
22. New York Rangers. Panarin's return to practice a huge boost. (22)
23. Dallas Stars. See Colorado. (24)
24. San Jose Sharks. Transitioning to a younger lineup as Cup window has closed. (23)
25. Nashville Predators. Will be on same road as Sharks as soon as trade deadline. (25)
26. Vancouver Canucks. Sunk in playoff chase, with Habs owning four games in hand. (27)
27. Anaheim Ducks. Most games played and fewest points in the West. (28)
28. New Jersey Devils. Lindy's crew can't figure out their home ice. (26)
29. Ottawa Senators. Got outscored, 16-5, in three-game wipeout in Edmonton. (29)
30. Detroit Red Wings. Had strong showing vs. Bolts with win and OT loss. (30)
31. Seattle Kraken. Bettman hopeful Opening Night in October will be in front of full house. (NR)
32. Buffalo Sabres. A circus act that deserves to be below a yet-to-start expansion team. (31)