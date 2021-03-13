Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Need to tighten defense after 16 goals against in four games. (2)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Seven straight wins – and next six games are vs. Wings, Blue Jackets. (5)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews gets 20th goal in 23rd game. (1)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Pietrangelo out long term with upper-body injury. (3)

5. Florida Panthers. Quenneville deserves much more coach of the year chatter. (4)

6. New York Islanders. At 12-0-2, remain only team without regulation loss at home. (7)

7. Boston Bruins. Still need more secondary scoring. (6)

8. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin here Monday, entered weekend with nine goals and minus-8 rating. (8)

9. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid and Draisaitl made Sens look like a bunch of Pee Wees. (17)