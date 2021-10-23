Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

(Through Friday's games. Preseason rankings in parentheses).
1. Florida Panthers. They notched first showdown with Lightning. (5)
2. Edmonton Oilers. Six goals and 13 points in five games for McDavid. A 213-point pace! (8)
3. San Jose Sharks. A 4-0 start without Kane's distractions? No coincidence. (26)
4. Washington Capitals. Just seven goals against in 3-0-1 start. (6)
5. St. Louis Blues. Averaging five goals a game. (10)
6. Carolina Hurricanes. Kotkaniemi trolls Habs with goal in return game. (16)
7. Minnesota Wild. Foligno's bizarre jump punch goes viral. (12)
8. New York Rangers. Still don't get why Shesterkin didn't play opener. (13)
9. Pittsburgh Penguins. No Crosby or Malkin and still opened 2-0-2. (19)
10. Tampa Bay Lightning. Champs here Monday night for first time in nearly 22 months. (1)
11. Philadelphia Flyers. Brutal middle period for Ristolainen in debut game vs. Bruins. (11)
12. Boston Bruins. Strong bounceback here after tough finish in Philly. (9)
13. Buffalo Sabres. Granato makes a huge difference. (30)
14. Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews with no goals on 11 shots in first two games. (7)
15. Columbus Blue Jackets. Cannon happy with wins in first three home games. (27)
16. Dallas Stars. Team average thus far: 3-2 with goals at 11-11. (14)
17. Winnipeg Jets. Big concern as Covid situation shelves Wheeler, Scheifele. (17)
18. Detroit Red Wings. Went 2-1-1 while opening with four straight at home. (29)
19. New Jersey Devils. Relieved Jack Hughes doesn't need surgery. (28)
20. Vancouver Canucks. PP badly missed Quinn Hughes in Buffalo. (21)
21. Los Angeles Kings. Host Habs, Sabres in Halloween weekend matinees. (22)
22. Ottawa Senators. A year ahead of Sabres in building fancy prospect pool. (25)
23. Calgary Flames. Feels like more of the same mediocrity. (23)
24. New York Islanders. Tough start to six-week roadie before new arena opens. (4)
25. Colorado Avalanche. Yes, they're 1-3 but that's not going to last. (2)
26. Anaheim Ducks. Sabres open Western roadie on the pond Thursday night. (32)
27. Seattle Kraken. Covid outbreak mars 1-3-1 trip heading into franchise home opener. (15)
28. Nashville Predators. Wonder how many Bills fans stopped in to Preds-Canes. (24)
29. Vegas Golden Knights. Huge injury problems with Pacioretty, Stone and Tuch. (3)
30. Chicago Blackhawks. With fans back, Kane gets long-delayed 1,000th game ceremony. (18)
31. Arizona Coyotes. Poor Carter Hutton at 8.75/.702 in two starts. No typos there. (31)
32. Montreal Canadiens. Need any more proof trip to Cup final was a fluke? (20)