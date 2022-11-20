 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Red Wings Devils Hockey

New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff, right, has had lots of good action to watch with assistant and former Rochester Amerks coach Chris Taylor. 

Sports Columnist

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Ullmark's glossy numbers: 12-1, 1.89/.937. (1)

2. New Jersey Devils. Flying Lindys make it 11 in a row with OT win in Toronto. (4)

3. Vegas Golden Knights. Flying Eichels have NHL-best 8-1 road record. (2)

4. Dallas Stars. Hintz and Robertson both on 10-game point streaks. (7)

5. Carolina Hurricanes. Outshot Avs, 48-15, but lost in OT. (3)

6. Colorado Avalanche. Finding their stride: Champs are 7-3 after 2-2-1 start. (5)

7. New York Islanders.  Barzal with utterly bizarre stat line of no goals – and 19 assists. (6)

8. Toronto Maple Leafs. Responded to heat on Keefe with 5-1-1 burst. (10)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning. Kucherov needed only 17 games to hit 25 points. (11)

10. Winnipeg Jets. A surprise at 10-4-1 but Ehlers goes down with hernia surgery. (19)

11. Edmonton Oilers. Just 3-5 in November and start three-game Metro NY roadie Monday at Jersey. (9)

12. New York Rangers. Questions around Shesterkin, who's only at 2.44/.914. (12)

13. Seattle Kraken. Don't Believe Yet I: No one with more than six goals and Jones as the starter in net. (14)

14. Los Angeles Kings. Don't Believe Yet II: Only team in top 15 in points with negative goal differential. (8)

15. Detroit Red Wings. Don't Believe Yet III: Goaltending issues and super soft schedule to date. (18)

16. Florida Panthers. Reinhart with four goals in five games after none in first 12. (13)

17. St. Louis Blues. Team Chameleon: Started 3-0, fell to 3-8, got back to 8-8. (25)

18. Pittsburgh Penguins. Team Average: Have 17 points in 17 games, plus-1 goal differential. (22)

19. Nashville Predators. Granlund stuck at one goal with minus-9 rating. (27)

20. Washington Capitals. Sure looks like a year Ovi & Co. will struggle to make the playoffs. (16)

21. Montreal Canadiens. No. 1 overall pick Slafkovsky meets Sabres for first time on Tuesday. (17)

22. Calgary Flames. Easily the NHL's biggest disappointment in the first month. (15)

23. Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella can't build an identity with all these injuries. (23)

24. Minnesota Wild. Just 2-5-1 at home, 5-3-1 on the road. (20)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Looked good vs. LA after win in Buffalo cooled heat on Boudreau. (29)

26. Chicago Blackhawks. Reality setting in with two wins in 10 games after 4-2 start. (21)

27. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson's trade value keeps climbing. (30)

28. Ottawa Senators. Classy salute to return of Sabres goalie Craig Anderson. (28)

29. Buffalo Sabres. The Goathead returns on Wednesday. Will any winning hockey? (24)

30. Arizona Coyotes. Won first three, lost next three on 14-game road odyssey. (26)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Went 2-0-1 after learning Werenski's injury was season-ending. (31)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Opened rare two-game back-to-back set in St. Louis on Saturday. (32)

