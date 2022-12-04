Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Got to plus-40 goal differential through 22 games. (1)

2. New Jersey Devils. OTL vs. Preds after coming back from 2-0 deficit and taking a lead. (2)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner ties franchise mark with 18-game point streak. (5)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Think Eichel will be pumped for Monday's trip to Boston? (3)

5. Seattle Kraken. Seven wins in a row on Beniers' goal at seven seconds of OT. (6)

7 seconds to get 7 in a row for the Kraken, who keep climbing in a surprisingly weak Pacific Division. https://t.co/OYxXNdMqHI — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) December 2, 2022

6. Dallas Stars. Robertson is first in NHL to 20 goals. (4)

7. Colorado Avalanche. Sabres aren't the only team NHL's No. 1 power play has blistered. (8)

Mike Harrington: Sabres have a mess in goal and need to find out more about Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen You can blame the Sabres' poor defensive structure and abhorrent penalty problems, and you'd be partially right. But at some point, the goalie is there to make saves and often has to do it to bail out his team. It hasn't been happening for Luukkonen, Mike Harrington writes.

8. Carolina Hurricanes. After one win in seven games, rallied to win three straight. (12)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning. Huge week for Stamkos: OT winner vs. Sabres, 1,000th career point vs. Flyers. (10)

10. Winnipeg Jets. Weird week at home: Shutout win over Avs, dreary loss to lowly Blue Jackets. (7)

11. New York Islanders. Just one goal apiece in back-to-back losses to Flyers, Preds. (9)

12. Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi out again with hand surgery after injury vs. Sabres. (11)

Inside the NHL: 'Young and dumb' is one reason for all these crazy games " ... when you have an influx of more youth, you have less experience. And when you have less experience, you have more game-changing situations and plays and everything else," Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said.

13. Nashville Predators. Got Ws in back-to-back at Jersey, on Long Island. (21)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Hockey becomes secondary as Letang suffers second career stroke. (14)

15. Los Angeles Kings. Petersen clears waivers, heads to AHL after 9-8 loss to Kraken. (15)

16. Minnesota Wild. Love those North Stars-themed reverse retros. (23)

17. Edmonton Oilers. Entered weekend holding West's last wild-card slot. (19)

18. Florida Panthers. Emotional return for Tkachuk to Calgary. (16)

19. Montreal Canadiens. See Tkachuk. Same for Monahan. (18)

20. New York Rangers. They need moves now, not in March. (13)

21. Calgary Flames. Pounded Florida, lost to Habs to open six-game homestand. (20)

22. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for road goal record with No. 403. (22)

23. St. Louis Blues. Kyrou beats Panthers in OT, pushes point streak to eight games. (17)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Plenty of goals, not nearly enough saves. (26)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Demko out six weeks with lower-body injury. (27)

26. Ottawa Senators. Tkachuk with last-minute tying goal and OT winner in New York. (28)

27. Philadelphia Flyers. Snapped 10-game winless skid by beating Islanders. (24)

Sources: Sabres among teams interested in Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams declined to discuss Chychrun when asked by The Buffalo News on Sunday, but Adams reiterated that he’s always seeking ways to improve his roster in the short- and long-term.

28. Arizona Coyotes. Kevyn Adams on Line 2 calling about Chychrun again. (25)

29. Columbus Blue Jackets. Sabres there Wednesday, and are just 1-4-2 in last seven visits. (31)

30. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson vs. Dahlin is must-see hockey here Sunday night. (30)

31. Chicago Blackhawks. Got in Bedard territory with 0-7-1 slide. (29)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Terry, Zegras only players with more than 12 points. (32)