Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Maple Leafs Penguins Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Got to plus-40 goal differential through 22 games. (1)

2. New Jersey Devils. OTL vs. Preds after coming back from 2-0 deficit and taking a lead. (2)

3. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner ties franchise mark with 18-game point streak. (5)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. Think Eichel will be pumped for Monday's trip to Boston? (3)

5. Seattle Kraken. Seven wins in a row on Beniers' goal at seven seconds of OT. (6)

6. Dallas Stars. Robertson is first in NHL to 20 goals. (4)

7. Colorado Avalanche. Sabres aren't the only team NHL's No. 1 power play has blistered. (8)

8. Carolina Hurricanes. After one win in seven games, rallied to win three straight. (12)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning. Huge week for Stamkos: OT winner vs. Sabres, 1,000th career point vs. Flyers. (10)

10. Winnipeg Jets. Weird week at home: Shutout win over Avs, dreary loss to lowly Blue Jackets. (7)

11. New York Islanders. Just one goal apiece in back-to-back losses to Flyers, Preds. (9)

12. Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi out again with hand surgery after injury vs. Sabres. (11)

13. Nashville Predators. Got Ws in back-to-back at Jersey, on Long Island. (21)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Hockey becomes secondary as Letang suffers second career stroke. (14)

15. Los Angeles Kings. Petersen clears waivers, heads to AHL after 9-8 loss to Kraken. (15)

16. Minnesota Wild. Love those North Stars-themed reverse retros. (23)

Maple Leafs Wild Hockey

Wearing his team's reverse retro tribute to the Minnesota North Stars, Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy high-fives teammates after scoring a goal. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

17. Edmonton Oilers. Entered weekend holding West's last wild-card slot. (19)

18. Florida Panthers. Emotional return for Tkachuk to Calgary. (16)

19. Montreal Canadiens. See Tkachuk. Same for Monahan. (18)

20. New York Rangers. They need moves now, not in March. (13)

21. Calgary Flames. Pounded Florida, lost to Habs to open six-game homestand. (20)

22. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for road goal record with No. 403. (22)

23. St. Louis Blues. Kyrou beats Panthers in OT, pushes point streak to eight games. (17)

24. Buffalo Sabres. Plenty of goals, not nearly enough saves. (26)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Demko out six weeks with lower-body injury. (27)

26. Ottawa Senators. Tkachuk with last-minute tying goal and OT winner in New York. (28)

27. Philadelphia Flyers. Snapped 10-game winless skid by beating Islanders.  (24)

28. Arizona Coyotes. Kevyn Adams on Line 2 calling about Chychrun again. (25)

29. Columbus Blue Jackets. Sabres there Wednesday, and are just 1-4-2 in last seven visits. (31)

30. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson vs. Dahlin is must-see hockey here Sunday night. (30)

31. Chicago Blackhawks. Got in Bedard territory with 0-7-1 slide. (29)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Terry, Zegras only players with more than 12 points. (32)

