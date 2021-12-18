Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin ties Andreychuk as all-time PPG leader with No. 274. (6)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Point joins injured list, team keeps winning. (4)
3. Toronto Maple Leafs. On alert for Covid outbreak while in Vancouver. (8)
4. New York Rangers. Went 2-1-1 in quartet of one-goal games over eight days. (3)
5. Carolina Hurricanes. First NHL point for Williamsville's Poturalski. (5)
6. Florida Panthers. Dropped three straight prior to Covid shutdown. (1)
7. Nashville Predators. Hit weekend on seven-game win streak that was NHL's longest. (11)
8. Minnesota Wild. Stunned by Sabres, especially in giving up 21 first-period shots. (2)
9. Anaheim Ducks. Gave up six goals in home OT loss to Coyotes. (10)
10. Pittsburgh Penguins. Rodrigues has become top-line guy playing with Crosby. (12)
11. Vegas Golden Knights. Even with all the injuries, 19-11 through 30 is a strong start. (17)
12. St. Louis Blues. Dominating at home with 11-3-2 record. (14)
13. Calgary Flames. Team Zero of league's current Covid outbreak. (7)
14. Colorado Avalanche. Pure entertainment. Bummer they're not coming Wednesday. (9)
15. Edmonton Oilers. Snapped six-game skid with win over Blue Jackets. (13)
16. Los Angeles Kings. Solid road win at short-handed Florida. (23)
17. Winnipeg Jets. Maurice calls it quits after loss to Sabres, says team needs new voice. (16)
18. San Jose Sharks. Meier gets 100th career goal, on pace for career-high 38 this season. (18)
19. Boston Bruins. Marchand, Bergeron, Swayman are all huge Covid losses. (15)
20. Detroit Red Wings. Still holding on to second East wild card. (24)
21. Vancouver Canucks. 6-0 under Boudreau but huge hole to climb out of. (21)
22. Columbus Blue Jackets. Fun opponent for home-and-home this week for Sabres. (19)
23. Dallas Stars. Khudobin goes from Cup final hero to unclaimed on waivers in less than two years. (20)
24. Philadelphia Flyers. Minus-19 goal differential for season. (26)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Are 10-6-1 under King after 1-9-2 start under Colliton. (25)
26. Buffalo Sabres. Sensational job to keep pushing on road trip, particularly in goal. (28)
27. New Jersey Devils. Four straight losses, 2-7-1 in last 10. (22)
28. Seattle Kraken. Giordano's return game to Calgary is postponed. (27)
29. New York Islanders. Finally got first two wins at UBS Arena after 0-5-2 start. (29)
30. Ottawa Senators. A 5-5 run included impressive 8-2 rout at Florida. (30)