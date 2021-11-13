Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Carolina Hurricanes. Eyebrows of Leafs' fans must be raised at Andersen's 1.78/.938. (1)

2. Florida Panthers. Reinhart update: 3-8-11/+4 in 14 games. (2)

3. Washington Capitals. Great Eight passes Golden Brett, Jagr now 24 away. (5)

4. Edmonton Oilers. Weird week: Lose in Detroit and Buffalo, win in Boston. (3)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Great to finally see you again, boys. Been too long. (9)

6. St. Louis Blues. Kyrou, wanted by Sabres in ROR trade, is team scoring leader. (4)

7. Minnesota Wild. Have forged 9-4 mark but are going to need better goaltending. (10)

8. Anaheim Ducks. Chaotic departure of GM Murray hasn't impacted fine work on the ice yet. (19)

9. Los Angeles Kings. Iafallo second to Kopitar in goals (6) and points (13). (20)