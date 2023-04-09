Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. A 60-goal season remains on Pastrnak's radar. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Loss of Svechnikov might keep them from playing in June. (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. Michigan Frozen Four loss is Lindy's gain as Luke Hughes joins club. (3)

4. Vegas Golden Knights. West-leading 25-7-7 road record will earn a division title. (4)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. O'Reilly returns just in time for playoffs. (5)

6. Edmonton Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins joins McDavid, Draisaitl in 100-point club. (7)

7. New York Rangers. Panarin, Zibanejad will crack 90 points. (8)

8. Colorado Avalanche. Makar injury status looms over repeat Cup run. (11)

9. Dallas Stars. Entered weekend at 100 points, tied with Avs in Central. (9)

10. Los Angeles Kings. Lost two straight, likely looking at third in Pacific. (10)

11. Minnesota Wild. Just as Kaprizov returns, Eriksson Ek is out week to week. (6)

12. Seattle Kraken. Huge jump in Year Two to clinch playoff berth. (13)

13. Tampa Bay Lightning. Jeannot injury may take physical presence out of Leafs series. (12)

14. Florida Panthers. Alex Lyon: Unlikely East wild-card race MVP. (19)

15. New York Islanders. Thin roster living off Sorokin's work in goal. (14)

16. Winnipeg Jets. Prime choke candidates after home loss to Flames. (15)

17. Calgary Flames. May regret those 15 OT/SO losses. (16)

18. Nashville Predators. Saros has kept them in the race. (17)

19. Pittsburgh Penguins. This could be first playoff miss since Crosby's rookie year of '06. (18)

20. Buffalo Sabres. Meaningful games in April. But lots of what-ifs in recent weeks. (20)

21. Ottawa Senators. Hard to lose 7-2 with 58 shots on goal like they did in Florida. (21)

22. St. Louis Blues. Team in transition with lots of questions. (23)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Still need more punch up front. (24)

24. Washington Capitals. No playoffs for Ovi & Co. for the first time since 2014. (22)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Lots of work ahead in offseason. (25)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. Let's see what stamp Briere can put on the club this summer. (26)

27. Montreal Canadiens. Atlantic foes hope Bedard ball doesn't drop Habs way. (28)

28. Arizona Coyotes. Too late to tank, but only 1-9 in last 10. (27)

29. San Jose Sharks. An 8-21-11 home record is patently brutal. (29)

30. Columbus Blue Jackets. Tank: Record is rooted more in all their injuries. (31)

31. Chicago Blackhawks. Tankier: Somehow swept Flames to snap eight-game skid. (32)

32. Anaheim Ducks. Tankiest: Nine straight losses, with one goal or none in six of them. (30)