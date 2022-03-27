Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Colorado Avalanche. Kuemper hits 30 wins in 45 starts. (1)
2. Florida Panthers. An 8-1-1 run has created space at top of Atlantic. (2)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Still hold games in hand while leading Metro. (3)
4. Calgary Flames. Toffoli with eight goals and 15 points in first 19 games after trade. (5)
5. New York Rangers. Enter today 9-1 in last 10 at home vs. Sabres. (9)
6. Pittsburgh Penguins. First season without a regulation win vs. Sabres since 2005-06. (7)
7. Boston Bruins. Are 26-9-3 since Jan. 1 and lead East in points. (8)
8. Toronto Maple Leafs. Not diggin their black made-by-Bieber sweaters. (6)
9. Tampa Bay Lightning. Three straight losses and a sudden drop to a wild card. (4)
10. Minnesota Wild. Ex-Sabre Deslauriers scores in first game after trade from Anaheim. (12)
11. St. Louis Blues. Just 3-4-3 in last 10 as Preds, Stars are closing in. (10)
12. Washington Capitals. Are 10-1-1 in last 12 against Sabres. (11)
13. Nashville Predators. Josi at 4-22-26 in remarkable 12-game point streak. (13)
14. Los Angeles Kings. Started rare two-game home series Saturday night against Kraken. (14)
15. Edmonton Oilers. On road to 100, McDavid is at 95 points and Draisaitl at 90. (15)
16. Dallas Stars. Klingberg stayed at deadline and now we see what happens in summer. (16)
17. Winnipeg Jets. Are here Wednesday for first time in 25 months. (19)
18. Vegas Golden Knights. Blaming Sens for Dadonov trade fiasco. Hmm. (17)
19. Vancouver Canucks. Deadline rumors for weeks but not a lot went down. (18)
20. Columbus Blue Jackets. Nash is first former player to have his number retired. (20)
21. New York Islanders. Look like they'll catch Jackets but no one else. (21)
22. San Jose Sharks. Team average is 28-28-8 for 64 points in 64 games. (23)
23. Anaheim Ducks. Memo to Vegas' Dadonov: Who says no to going to Anaheim? (22)
24. Detroit Red Wings. Lead over Sabres has shrunk to just four points. (24)
25. Chicago Blackhawks. Sabres' visit Monday will be first since Nov. 17, 2019. (25)
26. Buffalo Sabres. Hope we see a full house -- or at least close to it -- Friday for RJ Night. (26)
27. Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux trade yielded uninspiring return. (30)
28. Ottawa Senators. Still don't see much of a plan here. (27)
29. New Jersey Devils. Season ruined by 8-22-2 road record. (28)
30. Seattle Kraken. Have a massive draft pick haul but winning now likely years away. (32)
31. Arizona Coyotes. Couldn't shed Kessel's salary at deadline. (29)
32. Montreal Canadiens. Got a first-rounder for Chiarot. (31)