Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

20. Detroit Red Wings. Will finish ahead of Sabres by going 4-0 in season series as Buffalo went 0-1-3. (23)

21. Vancouver Canucks. Boudreau has made major impact tightening the goals against. (22)

22. Edmonton Oilers. Hard to imagine Tippett survives this collapse. (19)

23. New York Islanders. RIP, four-time Stanley Cup champion (and brief ex-Sabre) Clark Gillies. (24)

24. Columbus Blue Jackets. Have alternated wins and losses for six straight games. (21)

25. Chicago Blackhawks. Will be weird to not see Kane at an All-Star Game. (27)

26. New Jersey Devils. Hughes at 21 points in 21 games. (25)

27. Philadelphia Flyers. "For Sale" sign going up for much of the roster, including Ristolainen. (26)

28. Buffalo Sabres. Quinn's injury the biggest bummer in a season full of them. (28)