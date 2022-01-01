Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Washington Capitals. With No. 275, Ovechkin becomes all-time PPG leader. (3)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Covid crush creates 9-3 loss to Panthers. (1)
3. Carolina Hurricanes. Tops in goals-against (2.07) and goal differential (+37). (2)
4. Florida Panthers. Five-point game for Huberdeau vs. Tampa. (6)
5. New York Rangers. Ridiculous between-the-legs goal by Panarin vs. Panthers. (5)
6. Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty shelved by wrist surgery. (9)
7. Toronto Maple Leafs. Major disappointment to return to no-fan environment. (4)
8. St. Louis Blues. At 12-3-2, lead West in home wins. (13)
9. Pittsburgh Penguins. Carter to Covid list for second time this season. (8)
10. Minnesota Wild. Stability behind bench as Evason gets three-year extension. (7)
11. Nashville Predators. Dropped two in a row after seven-game win streak. (11)
12. Anaheim Ducks. Zegras goes on Covid list. (10)
13. Calgary Flames. After 19 days off, returned to ice and beat Kraken. (14)
14. Edmonton Oilers. Defensive struggles come to fore in 2-7-1 slide. (15)
15. Colorado Avalanche. Have played fewest games in West and already near top of Central. (12)
16. San Jose Sharks. Come to Buffalo on Thursday for Sabres' only game of week. (20)
17. Los Angeles Kings. Ended Canucks' seven-game run with shootout win. (18)
18. Vancouver Canucks. Boudreau's streak ties mark for coach with new team. (22)
19. Winnipeg Jets. Hard to picture crazy Canada Life Centre going back to no fans. (16)
20. Dallas Stars. Covid outbreak growing again. (17)
21. Detroit Red Wings. Teams with minus-18 goal differentials don't stay in playoff spots long. (19)
22. Boston Bruins. After 15 days off, matinee vs. Sabres opens 16-game January slate. (21)
23. Philadelphia Flyers. Went 1-0-1 in first half of Western swing. (24)
24. Columbus Blue Jackets. Sliding in Metro with 3-6-1 slump. (23)
25. New Jersey Devils. Hughes with three-point games vs. Sabres and Oilers. (27)
26. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane with just two goals in last 19 games. (25)
27. Buffalo Sabres. Covid issues crush roster chemistry built on road trip. (26)
28. New York Islanders. Finally figuring out UBS Arena with 3-0-1 run. (29)
29. Seattle Kraken. Tanev's season-ending ACL injury is a killer. (28)
30. Ottawa Senators. Open five-game roadie Thursday in Seattle. (30)
31. Montreal Canadiens. Still locked at NHL-low two road wins after losses in Tampa, Carolina. (31)
32. Arizona Coyotes. Kessel looking like a prime deadline target for many teams. (32)