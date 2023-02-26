Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Orlov a huge addition on D. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Do they win Meier sweepstakes … (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. ... Or do the upstarts from Newark? (4)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. O’Reilly never heard “Here come the hats” in Buffalo until Tuesday. (3)

5. Tampa Bay Lightning. Late-round playoff atmosphere for OT thriller vs. Sabres. (6)

6. New York Rangers. Does Drury find a way to pull off Kane swap? (5)

7. Vegas Golden Knights. Started February 6-0-1 to get back on top in West. (8)

8. Los Angeles Kings. Went 2-1-1 in string of four straight one goal games. (9)

9. Dallas Stars. Hurt by NHL-high seven home losses in OT/SO. (7)

10. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid has lapped the field in Hart race. (10)

11. Seattle Kraken. Burned by Bruins for tying and winning goals late in third. (12)

12. Winnipeg Jets. Gave up four first-period goals to Avs.(11)

13. Colorado Avalanche. Concussion concerns for Makar. (13)

14. New York Islanders. Won’t be atop wild card race when others catch up in GP. (18)

15. Buffalo Sabres. After Florida sweep, it’s a 25-game sprint to end The Drought. (21)

16. Detroit Red Wings. LaLonde doing quite a job behind the bench. (17)

17. Minnesota Wild. Doesn't appear they'll hold off Avs. (16)

18. Calgary Flames. Playoff math starting to not add up. (20)

19. Florida Panthers. Years of Tkachuk hate building up in Atlantic. (15)

20. Pittsburgh Penguins. "Fi-re Hex-tall” chants from fans during 7-2 loss to Oilers. (14)

21. Nashville Predators. Sounds like they'll listen on any player. (22)

22. Washington Capitals. Close to running up white flag. (19)

23. Ottawa Senators. They thought they’d be where Sabres are. Nope. (23)

24. St. Louis Blues. A 2-0 lead evaporated late in OT loss to Canucks. (24)

25. Philadelphia Flyers. Just 3-7-3 in last 13 games but not in Bedard territory. (25)

26. Arizona Coyotes. Credit them for "trade-related reasons" scratches. Make the deal already! (26)

27. Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis can't do much without enough talent. (27)

28. Vancouver Canucks. Got no goaltending all season. (28)

29. San Jose Sharks. Karlsson plays no defense. Remember that come Norris voting time. (29)

30. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane picked up the offense to showcase that he's healthy? (30)

31. Anaheim Ducks. Gibson combines for 92 saves in splitting games against Caps, Panthers. (31)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. At KeyBank on Tuesday. Thompson burned them for five in last meeting. (32)