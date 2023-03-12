Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. Marchand hits 20 goals for 10th straight year. All gnats rejoice. (1)

2. Carolina Hurricanes. Kochetkov gets goalie goal in AHL, earns another callup to NHL, blanks Flyers. (2)

3. New Jersey Devils. Meier's first three games: Goal nine minutes into debut, shootout winner in Washington. (3)

4. Toronto Maple Leafs. O'Reilly on LTIR, will miss Monday's visit by Sabres. (4)

5. Vegas Golden Knights. Pietrangelo with OT winner at Tampa. (5)

Observations: Sabres again witness that impatience is a recipe for disaster in 10-4 loss The Sabres were booed on home ice again after allowing five goals in seven minutes during the third period of a 10-4 loss to the Stars.

6. Los Angeles Kings. Five-game win streak ties Vegas for top spot in West. (9)

7. Dallas Stars. How many easy goals did they score here Thursday night? Six? Seven? (8)

8. Tampa Bay Lightning. Hugely widening home/road gap: 23-5-5 vs. 15-16-1. (6)

9. New York Rangers. Still taking chemistry lessons with Kane, Tarasenko. (7)

10. Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov (lower body) might not be back until playoffs. (12)

11. Edmonton Oilers. Came back from 2-0 down in Boston, and McDavid/Draisaitl didn't do the damage. (10)

12. Seattle Kraken. Don't think they will hold off Oilers in Pacific. (13)

13. Colorado Avalanche. Games in hand but losing touch with top of Central. (11)

Observations: Sabres fall to Islanders on controversial goal in third period Former Sabres winger Hudson Fasching directed a puck out of mid-air with his left leg – a play that was ruled no goal on the ice and then overturned – to snap a tie with 12:23 left as the New York Islanders defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2.

14. New York Islanders. Pretty obvious Fasching used to play soccer the way he kneed in game-winner vs. Sabres. (16)

15. Winnipeg Jets. Hanging on to last playoff spot after 2-6-2 slide. (14)

16. Pittsburgh Penguins. Huge rally vs. Columbus, big collapse vs. Isles. (15)

17. Florida Panthers. Montour gets winner in OT to cap big rally vs. Hawks. (19)

18. Ottawa Senators. Opened Western roadie with OT win in Seattle. (19)

19. Calgary Flames. One goal at home against the Ducks? (18)

20. Nashville Predators. Run of eight straight playoff seasons in serious jeopardy. (20)

On the day after Dallas disaster, Tage Thompson reflects on big dropoff in Sabres' play There are bad games you better flush quickly and bad games you better learn from. The Buffalo Sabres need to do both in the wake of Thursday's downtown disaster.

21. Washington Capitals. Sabres looking for first season sweep since 2003-04 on Wednesday. (23)

22. Buffalo Sabres. No excuse for the end of losses to Boston and Dallas. (17)

23. Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi trade shook the dressing room. (22)

24. St. Louis Blues. Kyrou closing on first 30-goal season. Now about that minus-35 rating ... (24)

25. Vancouver Canucks. Improving under Tocchet with 6-3-1 mark in last 10. (27)

26. Philadelphia Flyers. Briere joins Drury in the GM ranks of the Metro Division after Fletcher firing. (25)

27. Montreal Canadiens. Suzuki entered weekend as leading scorer with just 49 points. (26)

28. Arizona Coyotes. Last in league in road wins (7) but 16-11-3 in Mullett Arena debut. (28)

29. Anaheim Ducks. Gibson strong in sparking 5-2-3 run in last 10. (31)

30. San Jose Sharks. You think Sabres have home problems? Try 6-18-8 in the Shark Tank. (29)

31. Chicago Blackhawks. Blew 2-0 third-period lead in OT loss in Florida. (30)

32. Columbus Blue Jackets. Thanks for nothing after blowing 4-0 lead in Pittsburgh. (32)